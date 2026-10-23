The New York Knicks started their 2026-2027 NBA season off by hosting the Philadelphia 76ers for banner night.

The occasion was spoiled by the new-look 76ers, who clearly wanted to make a statement to the rest of the league.

However, the Knicks had every reason to be excited. After all, they just won the NBA Championship for the first time in decades. The team got to raise its banner and issue rings to its players.

Not only was Madison Square Garden packed out, by NBA fans tuned in at a historic rate. On Thursday, the NBA announced that it was the most-watched opening night in the history of the league.

NBA Makes Major Announcement After 76ers-Knicks Game

“Tuesday’s 76ers-Knicks and Thunder-Spurs doubleheader was the NBA’s most-watched opening night ever, averaging 6.41 million viewers on NBC/Peacock,” the league wrote on X.

“The 76ers’ victory over the Knicks was the league’s most-watched primetime opening night game ever, averaging 7.71 million viewers and peaking at 9.1 million viewers at 9:45 p.m. ET.”

While the Sixers and the Knicks made the biggest contribution with their six-plus million viewers, the very first game of the season between the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons generated more than 700 million views across social media. That marks another opening night record for the NBA.

Knicks vs Sixers Rivalry In 2026-2027

The Knicks defeated the Sixers en route to the NBA Finals last season.

Philadelphia got its revenge to start the season, as they defeated the Knicks 106-100. LeBron James’ debut with the Sixers included 14 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block.

Tyrese Maxey led the way for the Sixers with 28 points and five assists.

On the Knicks’ side, Jalen Brunson contributed 21 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Karl-Anthony Towns was next in line with a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double.

The Knicks will continue their season on Friday, October 23, with a game against the Boston Celtics. They’ll revisit the 76ers rivalry on October 30, with an NBA Cup game.