Knicks Win NBA Title: Updated Mock Draft Just One Week Out

The 2025-2026 NBA season is officially over, with the New York Knicks defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games to claim their first NBA title in over 50 years.

Now the draft is just one week away, and the league’s focus turns to the next generation of professional hoopers. The short turnaround from the Finals to the draft makes for an exciting month for NBA fans, and tensions are high as we all wait to see how this plays out. To prepare, let’s run through an updated NBA mock draft following the Knicks’ victory.

Updated NBA Mock Draft Lottery

1 — Washington Wizards: BYU F AJ Dybantsa

2 — Utah Jazz: Duke F Cameron Boozer

There are growing voices making this connection, and it makes sense: Boozer checks every box for the Jazz organization and his father is a member of their front office.

3 — Memphis Grizzlies: Kansas G Darryn Peterson

The Grizzlies will select whomever of Dybantsa, Boozer, or Peterson is left on the board. Wilson is not in consideration here.

4 — Chicago Bulls: North Carolina F Caleb Wilson

5 — Los Angeles Clippers: Arkansas G Darius Acuff

The fit isn’t the cleanest next to Darius Garland, but selecting in the top five, you take best player available and go from there. The Clippers desperately need the dynamic shot-making Acuff brings.

6 — Brooklyn Nets: Illinois G Keaton Wagler

7 — Sacramento Kings: Houston G Kingston Flemings

8 — Atlanta Hawks: Michigan C Aday Mara

Don’t be shocked if the Hawks go in this direction. They are thin in the frontcourt.

9 — Dallas Mavericks: Louisville G Mikel Brown Jr.

10 — Milwaukee Bucks: Tennessee F Nate Ament

If Giannis Antetokuonmpo is on the move, the Bucks may be picking more than just this once in the lottery. But Ament is absolutely their type with incredible upside.

11 — Golden State Warriors: Arizona G Brayden Burries

12 — Oklahoma City Thunder: Michigan F Yaxel Lendeborg

13 — Miami Heat: Baylor G Cameron Carr

14 — Charlotte Hornets: Washington C Hannes Steinbach

Remaining Picks in this Latest NBA Mock Draft

15 — Chicago Bulls: Alabama G Labaron Philon

Philon is one of my favorite prospects in the class and an absolute steal if he slips out of the lottery. He has all the makings of an NBA lead guard.

16 — Memphis Grizzlies: Michigan F Morez Johnson

17 — Oklahoma City Thunder: Texas G Dailyn Swain

18 — Charlotte Hornets: Texas Tech G Christian Anderson

19 — Toronto Raptors: Stanford G Ebuka Okorie

20 — San Antonio Spurs: Kentucky C Jayden Quaintance

The Spurs can afford to be patient with Quaintance’s development. The allure of his defensive presence paired with Victor Wembanyama is enticing.

21 — Detroit Pistons: Mexican F Karim Lopez

22 — Philadelphia 76ers: Houston F Chris Cenac Jr.

23 — Atlanta Hawks: Iowa G Bennett Stirtz

24 — New York Knicks: Duke G Isaiah Evans

The champs will need some new bench pieces to replace some outgoing talent. Evans has positional size, shooting, and defensive chops to be a real factor next year.

25 — Los Angeles Lakers: Santa Clara F Allen Graves

26 — Denver Nuggets: Arizona F Koa Peat

27 — Boston Celtics: Connecticut C Tarris Reed Jr.

28 — Minnesota Timberwolves: Arkansas G Meleek Thomas

29 — Cleveland Cavaliers: Connecticut F Alex Karaban

30 — Dallas Mavericks: Purdue G Braden Smith