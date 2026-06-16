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Knicks Win NBA Title: Updated Mock Draft Just One Week Out

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2026 NBA Finals - Game Five
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SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 13: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The 2025-2026 NBA season is officially over, with the New York Knicks defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games to claim their first NBA title in over 50 years.

Now the draft is just one week away, and the league’s focus turns to the next generation of professional hoopers. The short turnaround from the Finals to the draft makes for an exciting month for NBA fans, and tensions are high as we all wait to see how this plays out. To prepare, let’s run through an updated NBA mock draft following the Knicks’ victory.

Updated NBA Mock Draft Lottery

Darryn Peterson goes to the Grizzlies in this latest NBA mock draft

GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Darryn Peterson #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks drives to the basket against Martel Williams #33 of the California Baptist Lancers during the second half of the game in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on March 20, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

1 — Washington Wizards: BYU F AJ Dybantsa

2 — Utah Jazz: Duke F Cameron Boozer

There are growing voices making this connection, and it makes sense: Boozer checks every box for the Jazz organization and his father is a member of their front office.

3 — Memphis Grizzlies: Kansas G Darryn Peterson

The Grizzlies will select whomever of Dybantsa, Boozer, or Peterson is left on the board. Wilson is not in consideration here.

4 — Chicago Bulls: North Carolina F Caleb Wilson

5 — Los Angeles Clippers: Arkansas G Darius Acuff

The fit isn’t the cleanest next to Darius Garland, but selecting in the top five, you take best player available and go from there. The Clippers desperately need the dynamic shot-making Acuff brings.

6 — Brooklyn Nets: Illinois G Keaton Wagler

7 — Sacramento Kings: Houston G Kingston Flemings

8 — Atlanta Hawks: Michigan C Aday Mara

Don’t be shocked if the Hawks go in this direction. They are thin in the frontcourt.

9 — Dallas Mavericks: Louisville G Mikel Brown Jr.

10 — Milwaukee Bucks: Tennessee F Nate Ament

If Giannis Antetokuonmpo is on the move, the Bucks may be picking more than just this once in the lottery. But Ament is absolutely their type with incredible upside.

11 — Golden State Warriors: Arizona G Brayden Burries

12 — Oklahoma City Thunder: Michigan F Yaxel Lendeborg

13 — Miami Heat: Baylor G Cameron Carr

14 — Charlotte Hornets: Washington C Hannes Steinbach

Remaining Picks in this Latest NBA Mock Draft

Kentucky C Jayden Quaintance goes to the Spurs in this latest NBA mock draft

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 20: Jayden Quaintance #21 of the Kentucky Wildcats grabs a rebound against Ruben Prey #17 and Oziyah Sellers #4 of the St. John’s Red Storm during the first half of the game between the St. John’s Red Storm and Kentucky Wildcats at State Farm Arena on December 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

15 — Chicago Bulls: Alabama G Labaron Philon

Philon is one of my favorite prospects in the class and an absolute steal if he slips out of the lottery. He has all the makings of an NBA lead guard.

16 — Memphis Grizzlies: Michigan F Morez Johnson

17 — Oklahoma City Thunder: Texas G Dailyn Swain

18 — Charlotte Hornets: Texas Tech G Christian Anderson

19 — Toronto Raptors: Stanford G Ebuka Okorie

20 — San Antonio Spurs: Kentucky C Jayden Quaintance

The Spurs can afford to be patient with Quaintance’s development. The allure of his defensive presence paired with Victor Wembanyama is enticing.

21 — Detroit Pistons: Mexican F Karim Lopez

22 — Philadelphia 76ers: Houston F Chris Cenac Jr.

23 — Atlanta Hawks: Iowa G Bennett Stirtz

24 — New York Knicks: Duke G Isaiah Evans

The champs will need some new bench pieces to replace some outgoing talent. Evans has positional size, shooting, and defensive chops to be a real factor next year.

25 — Los Angeles Lakers: Santa Clara F Allen Graves

26 — Denver Nuggets: Arizona F Koa Peat

27 — Boston Celtics: Connecticut C Tarris Reed Jr.

28 — Minnesota Timberwolves: Arkansas G Meleek Thomas

29 — Cleveland Cavaliers: Connecticut F Alex Karaban

30 — Dallas Mavericks: Purdue G Braden Smith

Ethan Woodie is an accomplished sports writer specializing in the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. He's written for Heavy since 2025 and has years of experience writing for NFL Trade Rumors and Pro Football Focus (PFF). Woodie is an expert in draft scouting and his Big Board was included in Arif Hasan's media consensus board for Wide Left in both 2025 and 2026. More about Ethan Woodie

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Knicks Win NBA Title: Updated Mock Draft Just One Week Out

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