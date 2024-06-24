Proposed NBA Trade Has Knicks Land $176 Million 9-Time All-Star for Randle

There is a growing buzz that the New York Knicks could be a team to watch in the Paul George sweepstakes. New York does not have cap space, but ESPN’s Bobby Marks believes George could opt in to his current deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The former NBA general manager noted this is a path for George to get to another team that may not have cap space. Marks suggested the potential Knicks deal would start with All-Star Julius Randle and forward Bojan Bogdanovic going to the Clippers in exchange for George.

“If the goals are bring back OG [Anunoby] and Isaiah [Hartenstein], you’re close to the apron also here,” Marks explained on a June 21, 2024 episode of “The Lowe Post” podcast. “So, you gotta like manage your books here.

“But just hypothetically, you’re looking at probably Bojan, if you guarantee his contract, which is at like $19 [million]. Randle’s a big number too, right? Like that gets you close to [George’s $48.7 million salary].”

The Knicks Are a Potential Team to Watch to Trade for Clippers Star Paul George: Insider

If George opts into the final season of his four-year, $176 million deal, the nine-time All-Star would have a $48.7 million cap hit in 2024-25. George could also try to orchestrate a sign-and-trade with a team like the Knicks, but this gets more complicated based on the CBA rules for second apron tax teams. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that New York is a team to watch for George.

“Another trusted source has advised me to keep the Knicks on the list as a potential trade suitor for George if the All-NBA swingman indeed opts into the final season of his current contract at $48.8 million,” Stein wrote in a June 23 Substack story titled, “More new exclusive NBA chatter on free agency, trades and the coaching carousel.” “That step would position George to push for a trade to another team.”

The 76ers Are Still a Contender to Land Paul George in NBA Free Agency

The question for the Knicks is how much they would want to give up for George who would then become a free agent in 2025 under this scenario. George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 41.3% from long range in 74 starts last season.

All this could become irrelevant if a team with cap space like the Philadelphia 76ers or Orlando Magic emerge with a massive offer for George in NBA free agency. Stein believes the 76ers are still a threat to land George.

“One team described George to me as ‘the domino who will make it all go when he falls,'” Stein noted. “I am struggling to pinpoint third-party teams that put much stock in the recent leakage suggesting that the 76ers have cooled on the idea of pursuing George.

“Only the Sixers know their true intentions, but let’s just say there will be a healthy bit of skepticism leaguewide about the Sixers bowing out completely until PG-13 has either come to terms with the Clippers or landed somewhere other than Philly.”