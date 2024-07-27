Proposed NBA Trade Has Knicks Landing a New $19 Million Starter

The New York Knicks are in the market for a new center and could turn to the NBA trade market to address this need. New York lost Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency.

The Knicks still have Mitchell Robinson on the roster, but the center’s recent injury history is cause for concern. Robinson played in just 31 games during the 2023-24 season. At the very least, the Knicks would be wise to have some added insurance behind Robinson.

SNY.TV’s David Vertsberger put together a list of the top big men who could be potential trade targets. We already explored the idea of acquiring Golden State Warriors veteran Kevin Looney via trade.

Another name to watch is Detroit Pistons starting center Jalen Duren. What would it take for the Knicks to land the former NBA lottery pick? Vertsberger estimates that a trade package of three protected first rounders along with some future second-round picks could get the job done.

Let’s explore whether this trade makes sense for the Knicks or Pistons.

Could the Pistons Be Willing to Trade Jalen Duren to the Knicks?

It is hard to imagine things getting worse in Detroit. The idea of adding future draft capital in exchange for Duren could be appealing given it appears the Pistons have a long road ahead before they can begin competing again.

“What irony it would be if the Knicks dealt, likely as part of a larger package, the 2025 first-round Bucks pick they received from Detroit for salary dumping Kemba Walker, for the very player they dealt away as part of that trade,” Vertsberger detailed in a July 24, 2024, story titled, “5 potential Knicks trades for a center ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.” “Duren’s had a promising but mixed first couple of seasons, and now finds himself in a somewhat cluttered Pistons big man rotation.”

“If Detroit’s interested in moving on from him to clear room, New York could take a shot at an intriguing prospect who won’t have overwhelming pressure on him coming off the bench. Their trade exception can swallow his salary, and while they have limited draft capital remaining, they can shop three of their protected picks from other teams, along with seconds and maybe a future swap.”

Pistons Center Jalen Duren Averaged a Double-Double During the Last NBA Season

As for the Knicks, Duren makes sense for three key reasons: upside as a former lottery pick, a team-friendly contract and experience as a starter. The Charlotte Hornets selected Duren with the No. 13 pick in the 2022 NBA draft before trading the center to the Pistons.

Duren averaged a double-double last season in 60 games as a starter in Detroit. The big man posted 13.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 61 appearances during 2023-24.

The Knicks would inherit Duren on a team-friendly four-year, $19.4 million rookie contract. Duren still has two seasons remaining on this deal and would be a restricted free agent in 2026. The center comes with a $4.5 million cap hit in 2024-25.

Vertsberger floated Duren as a potential backup center for the Knicks. Yet, the big man has the potential to compete for a starting spot in New York, especially given the upgrade in talent that would be around Duren in the Big Apple.