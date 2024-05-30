Proposed NBA Trade Sends Knicks a Warriors Duo for Key $60 Million Player

The New York Knicks are looking to capitalize off a successful season to make an even deeper NBA playoff run in 2025. To do so, the Knicks may need to explore potential trades this offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley put together a list of trade ideas for every team and has the Knicks striking a potential deal with the Golden State Warriors. New York lands Warriors forward Moses Moody, Gary Payton II and a 2026 first rounder (top-five protected) in the proposed trade. New York sends big man Mitchell Robinson to Golden State in exchange for the package.

“… New York was getting consistently strong minutes out of his replacement, Isaiah Hartenstein, who is set to become a free agent this offseason,” Buckley wrote in a May 29, 2024 article titled, “1 New Trade Idea for Every NBA Team.”

“See where this is headed? The Knicks have tangible proof they can win big without Robinson, so maybe they aren’t keen on keeping his $14.3 million salary on their books. The Warriors, who could be angling for more size, could give New York an out with Robinson while sending back a bulldog defender in Payton, a young three-and-D wing in Moody and a lightly protected future first-round pick to help reel in a bigger fish at a later date.”

Knicks Rumors: New York Could Trade Mitchell Robinson in an Attempt to Re-Sign Isaiah Hartenstein

Robinson still has two seasons remaining on a reasonable four-year, $60 million contract. The Knicks center has a $14.3 million cap hit in 2024-25.

The challenge is Isaiah Hartenstein is a free agent this summer, and it would be an upset if the big man does not land a raise from his previous two-year, $16 million deal. Hartenstein had a modest $9.2 million cap hit this past season. This trade makes some sense for New York as they may prefer to re-sign Hartenstein and see what they can land via trade for Robinson.

New York has an idea of what the roster looks like without Robinson. The center missed all but one game against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Robinson played in just 31 games during the regular season as the big man battled injuries.

Knicks Rumors: Trading for Warriors Forward Moses Moody Would Be an Upside Play

The stats for Moody and Payton will not wow fans, but the two players could fit nicely alongside the Villanova Knicks core. Moody would be a bit of an upside play at just 21 years old.

As a result of the Warriors depth, neither player played big minutes this past season. Moody did take a step forward posting career high numbers with 8.1 points and 3 rebounds rwhile shooting 36% from long range in 17.5 minutes per game in 66 appearances this season.

The forward has one season remaining on a four-year, $17 million rookie deal and comes with a $5.8 million cap hit next season. Moody will be a restricted free agent in 2025.

Without breaking up the core group that had success in the NBA playoffs, Robinson and Julius Randle remain the Knicks biggest trade chips. Time will tell if New York ends up moving either big man.