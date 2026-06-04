NBA World Erupts After Knicks’ Jalen Brunson’s Stunning Clutch Performance vs. Spurs

NBA​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Finals are supposed to be the platform where the greatest players demonstrate their talents. The New York Knicks traveled to San Antonio with a winning streak of 11 games and the best postseason point differential in NBA history, and a city that has been yearning for a title for 53 years is backing them.

Up to the three-quarters of the first game, the Spurs looked like they could pull off a victory at home.

Victor Wembanyama was lively, the crowd at Frost Bank Center was loud, and the Knicks were even down by 14 points at one moment. However, after the fourth quarter began, Jalen Brunson proved that he is truly ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌different.

Jalen Brunson Game 1 Stats: What the Numbers Say

Brunson finished with 30 points on 12-of-31 shooting, but the split tells the real story. He was cold for most of the night, going 7-for-22 through the first three quarters while the Spurs pushed ahead.

The fourth quarter was a different game entirely. He went 5-for-9, hit a corner three to give the Knicks a 97-95 lead, then followed it with a falling-away jumper to make it 101-95. New York closed it out 105-95.

NBA Twitter Reacts to Jalen Brunson’s Clutch Performance in Game 1

NBACentral called it plainly: “Jalen Brunson is INSANE”

MisterTD went even further: “Jalen Brunson is the best basketball player I’ve seen in my fucking lifetime.”

Underdog NBA kept it short and sharp: “BRUNSON. AGAIN.”

Oh No He Didn’t captured the moment perfectly: “what a shot by Jalen!”

Will Guillory took a shot at the doubters: “They said you can’t win with a small guard”

Joe Cowley gave credit to the system: “Jalen and the Brunson-aires… built by Thibs!”

Bleacher Report summed it up in two words: “CAPTAIN CLUTCH.”

James L. Edwards III broke down the numbers best: “Jalen Brunson was 7 for 22 in quarters 1-3. He’s 5 for 9 in the fourth. Just one of the greatest clutch scorers the sport has ever seen.”

Karl-Anthony​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Towns had 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Josh Hart was 15 rebounds. Wembanyama scored 26 points, 12 rebounds, but on low shooting 6-of-21, and he made most of his points from free throws 12-of-13.

Spurs almost made the comeback in the final minutes. After San Antonio scored a run of 9-0, fans at the arena saw that it could be something special as the Spurs got very close at 95-94 with just about two minutes left. But Brunson ruined their plans.

Game 2 remains in San Antonio, and Spurs will need a big solution. Still, Knicks got exactly what they were after and Brunson is the one who once more demonstrated that in the crucial moments, the ball is his ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌responsibility.