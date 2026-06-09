NBA World Reacts to Knicks’ Costly Game 3 Loss Against Spurs At MSG

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks had been dominating the entire 2026 NBA playoff field as if no one could stop them. Thirteen straight wins, the NBA Finals series lead 2-0, and New York City was pretty much convinced this was their year. Then came Game 3.

Victor Wembanyama stepped inside Madison Square Garden and delivered the best game of his Finals career. With 32 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 blocks, he led the San Antonio Spurs to a 115-111 victory, halting New York’s 13-game playoff winning streak and turning this series into a real contest. Knicks are still ahead 2-1 but the atmosphere after the buzzer told a different ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌story.

NBA World Reacts to Spurs Winning Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals at MSG

JeyKelly said: “Knicks really let these Spurs push them around. What a joke of a game!!!!”

James L. Edwards III noted: “New York’s 13-game playoff win streak ends with a Game 3 loss. Knicks fans will have to wait at least 48 hours to see their team win a Finals game at MSG. New York now has to travel to San Antonio at least one more time. 13 turnovers for 21 San Antonio points.”

Dustin Dopirak wrote: “Hell of an effort by San Antonio to win in that building in Game 3. They’re still going to be a tough out.”

Brett Siegel reacted: “Ladies and gentlemen, we have ourselves a series! Against all odds and the zoo that is MSG, the Spurs are walking away with their first win of the 2026 NBA Finals.”

Jake Asman offered some perspective: “All the Knicks can do is clean up the turnovers, learn from tonight, and come back ready for Game 4. Winning a championship was never supposed to be easy. This team has answered every challenge all postseason long. They’ll respond again.”

What Went Wrong for the New York Knicks in Game 3

Thirteen​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ turnovers are quite a number in any game, and in an NBA Finals game at home, that is simply not allowed. The Spurs capitalized on those errors, scoring 21 points out of them.

Jalen Brunson was great, scoring 32 points, and OG Anunoby was close with 28, but the Knicks’ 13 turnovers constantly negated whatever offensive good they managed. If you give a team like San Antonio so many unearned shots, how do you expect to make it? Survival will be ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌questionable.

Wembanyama, who threw away the game in Game 2 with a costly late turnover, had something to prove here. He proved it. Thirty-two points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks. Stephon Castle added 23 on 8-of-14 shooting, and together they made sure the Knicks had no answers in the fourth.

Game 4 is back at MSG. New York still leads the series 2-1 and has home court. But after this one, there is no sweep talk left, and San Antonio just showed it can win when it matters most.