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Mikal Bridges Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Performance In Spurs-Knicks Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 05: Mikal Bridges #25 of the New York Knicks looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden on November 05, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Knicks hosted the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Knicks lost by a score of 115-111.

Mikal Bridges finished with just two points, five rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 1/5 from the field in 29 minutes.

Mikal Bridges Facing Backlash Form NBA Fans

GettyMikal Bridges #25 of the New York Knicks warms up prior to a game against the San Antonio Spurs in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

Here’s what people were saying about Bridges:

@MarshallGreen_: “13 from Bridges & Towns just isn’t enough”

@ItsMikeHill: “Is Mikal Bridges just gonna take the night off. Give me something on EITHER side.”

@JonesOnTheNBA: “Bridges foul trouble really threw off the Knicks rotations tonight.”

@MNsportsjohn: “Imagine paying 10k to go watch Mikal Bridges do cardio for two hours”

@laurynsage: “mikal bridges so useless 😭😭😭😭 i’m crying”

GettyMikal Bridges #25 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2026 in New York City.

@lightsout_8: “Mikal Bridges didn’t realize how important he is to the team. He needs to improve or see his minutes cut”

@JonAlba: “Is Mikal Bridges playing tonight?”

Jared Schwartz: “Mikal Bridges is still scoreless and has taken just one shot almost midway through the third quarter”

@nexttoandrew: “he’s playing scared…. he’s always been a 4th option and nothing more.”

Looking At Bridges

GettyMikal Bridges #25 of the New York Knicks reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bridges is in the middle of his second season with the Knicks.

He finished the regular season with averages of 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range in 82 games.

The former Villanova star has also had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns over eight seasons.

GettyMikal Bridges #25 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2026 in New York City.

Despite Monday’s loss, the Knicks still have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Game 4 will be on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Mikal Bridges Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Performance In Spurs-Knicks Game

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