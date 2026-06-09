Mikal Bridges Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Performance In Spurs-Knicks Game

On Monday night, the New York Knicks hosted the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Knicks lost by a score of 115-111.

Mikal Bridges finished with just two points, five rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 1/5 from the field in 29 minutes.

Mikal Bridges Facing Backlash Form NBA Fans

Here’s what people were saying about Bridges:

@MarshallGreen_: “13 from Bridges & Towns just isn’t enough”

@ItsMikeHill: “Is Mikal Bridges just gonna take the night off. Give me something on EITHER side.”

@JonesOnTheNBA: “Bridges foul trouble really threw off the Knicks rotations tonight.”

@MNsportsjohn: “Imagine paying 10k to go watch Mikal Bridges do cardio for two hours”

@laurynsage: “mikal bridges so useless 😭😭😭😭 i’m crying”

@lightsout_8: “Mikal Bridges didn’t realize how important he is to the team. He needs to improve or see his minutes cut”

@JonAlba: “Is Mikal Bridges playing tonight?”

Jared Schwartz: “Mikal Bridges is still scoreless and has taken just one shot almost midway through the third quarter”

@nexttoandrew: “he’s playing scared…. he’s always been a 4th option and nothing more.”

Looking At Bridges

Bridges is in the middle of his second season with the Knicks.

He finished the regular season with averages of 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range in 82 games.

The former Villanova star has also had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns over eight seasons.

Despite Monday’s loss, the Knicks still have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Game 4 will be on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.