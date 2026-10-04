As the New York Knicks search for a depth piece at center to keep around for the 2026-2027 NBA season, the team recently added Tony Bradley.

Although Bradley joins the Knicks later than expected, he’s ramping up to get out on the court in time for their preseason opener.

On Monday, October 5, Bradley will get a chance to play for one of his former teams, the Philadelphia 76ers.

Knicks’ New Roster Hopeful Will Face Former Team In NBA Preseason Debut

The 28-year-old center has been in the NBA since 2017.

After being selected No. 28 overall out of North Carolina, Bradley started his career with the Utah Jazz.

In his first three seasons, Bradley fought for a rotational role in Utah. He appeared in 58 games for an average of 11.4 minutes per game during his third season with the team.

The Jazz traded Bradley to the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons quickly flipped him to the 76ers. Bradley looked to be carving out a strong role for himself with the Sixers.

He appeared in 20 games, even picking up eight starts in the absence of Joel Embiid. Bradley averaged 14.4 minutes per game, making 68.0% of his shots from the field. He produced averages of 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and nearly one block per game.

The Sixers took advantage of a hot streak put together by Bradley, and traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After a short-lived run in OKC, Bradley played two seasons for the Chicago Bulls. He also spent time with the Indiana Pacers, as well as the Atlanta Hawks last season.

Now, he’s on a training camp deal with the Knicks, looking to earn a spot on the final roster.

“We’re looking for bigs. Tony’s a veteran guy that’s still in his prime and has a good feel for the game, knows how to play the game the right way and he’s hurt us in the past,” Knicks head coach, Mike Brown said, per SNY.

“To be honest, when a guy hurts you in the past, you tend to remember him more than others. So to be able to add him to camp was a positive for us.”

Barring any setbacks or changes to the plan, Bradley should get his first chance to suit up for the Knicks at the top of next week against the Sixers.