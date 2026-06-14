Knicks Set To Fly Back to New York Immediately After Winning NBA Championship

The New York Knicks won their first NBA championship in 53 years after taking down the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in San Antonio.

The Knicks can finally celebrate a title in the city after winning their last one in 1973.

To celebrate the championship, the team will be flying to New York immediately after the celebration in San Antonio to celebrate with the city and its rabid fans, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

The Knicks trailed for most of Game 5 before rallying back in the second half and outscoring the Spurs, 29-18, in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback and secure the championship.

New York erupted after the win, with many watch parties on the street celebrating the Game 5 win.

Jalen Brunson did the heavy lifting with 45 points on 14 of 27 shooting from the field. The rest of the team only scored 49 points.

Brunson did it in front of a mix of Spurs and Knicks fans in Frostbank Center in San Antonio. Before the game, there were reports about New York fans travelling to Texas just to watch the title-clinching game.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson And Mike Brown Laud New York Fans

During the championship presentation, Knicks’ hero Jalen Brunson commended the New York Knicks faithful for making the championship even more special.

“It’s everything I’ve dreamed of. It’s why I came to New York,” said Brunson, who signed with New York in 2023 after declining a contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

Brunson, who stands at 6-foot-2, had been the subject of many doubts across the media, with many believing that his signing is a bad decision for the Knicks.

Now, he is the Finals MVP of the first NBA championship in New York in over five decades.

On the other hand, the Knicks head coach Mike Brown also gave flowers to New York fans. Brown picked up his first NBA championship as a head coach after many heartbreaks in his former head coaching roles in the NBA Finals.

“New York City is full of dogs,” Brown said while his players cheered behind him in the trophy presentation. “You were so unbelievable.”

Brown was hired last year, taking over from Tom Thibodeau, who led the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Many saw the coaching change as a shock, but Brown delivered this season with a remarkable playoff run.

Knicks’ Incredible Playoff Win-Loss Record

The Knicks had one of the most impressive playoff runs in history, which included a 14-game winning streak that stretched from the first round up to the NBA Finals.

They finished the playoffs with a 16-3 record, only losing once to the Spurs in the NBA Finals and twice against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.

They swept the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round and the conference finals.

Now, the Knicks capped it off with a championship.