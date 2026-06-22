New York Knicks Name Emerges in Celtics’ Aggressive Giannis Trade Pursuit

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks have just clinched their first NBA championship after 53 years, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

It was a dominant stretch from the Knicks, who never lost their momentum. No other team in the East even came close to matching them.

Meanwhile, over in Boston, a very different story was unfolding. The Celtics had everything going for them entering the playoffs. Then the Philadelphia 76ers happened, and a 3-1 series lead turned into a first-round exit no one saw coming.

The Celtics let go of that 3-1 advantage against a 76ers team that the Knicks in turn swept in 4 straight games. The front office saw all that and then saw New York lift the trophy. That really stings when you were the second ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌seed.

That reality check appears to be driving some very aggressive offseason thinking.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Celtics are now “all-in” on trading for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, with Jaylen Brown expected to be the centerpiece of any deal.

Brian Windhorst Explains Why the Celtics Are Chasing Giannis Antetokounmpo

On ESPN’s Get Up, Windhorst was direct. The Philly loss was a symptom, not the real problem.

“It wasn’t that Jayson Tatum got hurt and they lost that series with Philly. I think the Celtics have taken a hard look in the mirror and they have decided we weren’t going to beat the Knicks. All these people are like saying that the Knicks are, you know, they want to say reasons why they didn’t beat the Knicks. Not the Celtics. The Celtics are stone cold sober, think they’re not as good as the Knicks, they’re not sure they’re going to be as good as the Pacers next year when they come back fully healthy, and they believe they need to upgrade their team.”

Windhorst then went further, flagging what could happen to Brown even if the Giannis deal does not come together.

“And I am now speculating that if Jaylen Brown doesn’t get traded for Giannis, they may trade him somewhere else.”

How Knicks’ NBA Championship Is Already Reshaping the Eastern Conference

The Knicks are the champions now, and every team in the East knows it. Boston and Miami are not chasing Giannis because they want a roster shakeup. They are chasing him because they watched New York win a title and realized their current rosters cannot touch that.

Boston’s case is straightforward. They need size, rim pressure, and a player who can match the Knicks’ frontcourt. Giannis gives them all of that, and Brad Stevens has already said publicly the Celtics need more impact at the rim.

The Knicks’ run proved something simple. Size, depth, and a reliable second unit win playoff series. Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, OG Anunoby, and Jalen Brunson operating together showed the entire East what a complete roster actually looks like.

The Bucks want this matter settled before the NBA Draft starts tomorrow. What happens within the next day will let us know if Boston gets the player they need to mount a serious challenge to New York, or if the Knicks become the favorites again in the eyes of everyone next ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌season.