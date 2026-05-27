New York Knicks Hit with Major Donald Trump News Just Before NBA Finals

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks have made it to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, finally ending a 27-year drought that has tried the patience of every fan.

The journey was already the story. However, something outside of the court is causing an even bigger excitement.

The Knicks ran over the Cleveland Cavaliers by winning all the 4 games to make it to the Finals, and finished with the 130-93 demolition in Game 4.

Nine out of the eleven games they won throughout this postseason were by a double-digit margin. This team is not just winning, but they are doing it in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌style.

Trump Considering an Appearance at the NBA Finals at MSG

According to a New York Times report by Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Tyler Pager, President Donald Trump is considering making an appearance at the NBA Finals next week at Madison Square Garden.

Three people familiar with the matter confirmed this to the Times. The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ would be quite rare. It is not a frequent occurrence for a U.S. president to be live at the NBA Finals. During his presidency Trump has made a habit of turning his high-profile sports visits into presidential appearances: he was present at the Super Bowl, Daytona 500, U.S. Open men’s final and a Yankees game last year.

The Knicks’ potential Finals appearance offers him yet another main stage – this one being his ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌hometown.

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is enthusiastic about the Knicks team as well as a fan of the team. Sources said that in a conversation with WABC’s TalkRadio 77, he declared he is a Knicks fan, has been eagerly keeping up with the team.

Knicks owner James Dolan and Trump are old friends, and a Madison Square Garden spokesperson, told the Times that the president is regularly invited to the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌venue.

How the Knicks Are Playing Their Way Into History

They’ve​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ been so good on the court that it’s impossible not to notice the fact that Jalen Brunson was picked as the Eastern Conference Finals MVP on the strength of his 25.5 points and 7.8 assists scoring average along with his 48.7 percent shooting in the series. He is actually the first Knick to claim that honor since Patrick Ewing in 1999.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been outstanding both defensively and offensively. He was able to deliver 19 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals in Game 4, the deciding game.

OG Anunoby could also score 17 points, grab seven rebounds, and dish out four assists in that same game. In fact, the Knicks set the record for the most points in an NBA playoff game having no player scoring 20 or more that night, which indicates how evenly the team is scoring now.

The NBA Finals will be started by the Knicks on the 3rd of June, but they will need to wait for the outcome coming from the Western Conference Finals between Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

It’s been 27 years, but New York is finally here, and the buzz surrounding this team, inside and outside the court, is only going to get ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌louder.