New York Knicks’ Second Draft Day Plan Revealed After Latest Trade Buzz

The confetti from their first championship in 53 years has barely settled, and the New York Knicks are already playing chess while others play checkers. Leon Rose’s front office has not slowed down one bit since the title.

After a wild first night that saw them flip the No. 24 pick through three separate trades, New York walks into the second round holding picks No. 31, No. 47, and No. 55 tonight. And based on the latest reports, the deal is far from over.

Shams Charania Reports Knicks Plan to Move No. 31 Pick

That brings us to what ESPN’s Shams Charania dropped on the eve of tonight’s second round. The Knicks have already fielded offers for their No. 31 selection and plan to move it before the picks even start. Per Charania, the offers coming in are future draft assets, which fits exactly the direction this front office is moving.

“Phoenix sent No. 47 among the three second-rounders to New York, sources said. So the Knicks now add that 47th pick to Nos. 31 and 55 on Wednesday night. The champion Knicks are now on the clock and, per sources, they have already received offers of future draft assets for No. 31 and intend to move the pick prior to the start of night two of the Draft.”

Phoenix sent No. 47 among the three second-rounders to New York, sources said. So the Knicks now add that 47th pick to Nos. 31 and 55 on Wednesday night. The champion Knicks are now on the clock — and, per sources, they have already received offers of future draft assets for No.… https://t.co/yMrWenlqHW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2026

To understand why that matters, look at the full picture. Phoenix sent No. 47, a 2029 second-rounder, and a 2033 second-rounder. Dallas sent two more future second-rounders. Combined with the 31 and 55 they already owned, New York now holds seven second-round picks across future drafts.

How the Knicks Are Protecting Their Championship Window

Moving No. 31 would also save another estimated $1.5 to $2.5 million off the books, on top of the $3.3 million already saved by getting out of the first round. The front office is keeping the roster lean while stacking assets for when they need them.

The No. 47 and No. 55 picks are still on the board for now. If they keep No. 55, they will be hunting late-round value, the kind of shot that rarely pays off but occasionally finds a rotation piece.

ESPN’s pre-draft mock projected Joshua Jefferson out of Iowa State going to New York at No. 31, and Tyler Nickel from Vanderbilt at No. 55. But based on everything coming out, those names may not matter much.

Those 2029 and 2033 picks are not just filler. They are chips New York can flip in future deals to keep this core together, the same way they built toward this title in the first place.

If the No. 31 trade goes through before tonight’s second round starts, it will be the fourth deal in two days for this front office. Leon Rose is not just managing a championship roster. He is actively working to keep it one.