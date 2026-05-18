New York Knicks Named Most Expensive NBA Team for Families

The cost of attending NBA playoff games has climbed sharply during the 2025-26 postseason, and the New York Knicks now lead the league as the most expensive playoff experience for families.

According to family outing data compiled by Action Network, a family of four attending a Knicks postseason game at Madison Square Garden spends an estimated $3,611.73, including tickets, food, drinks, merchandise, and parking.

The rankings arrive as New York prepares for the Eastern Conference finals against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks’ postseason run, combined with strong demand at Madison Square Garden, has pushed resale prices toward historic levels. Secondary-market NBA Finals tickets at MSG are already beginning at around $2,500 per seat.

The Action Network study evaluated total family outing costs for playoff teams and factored in average ticket prices for four people, concession spending, parking fees, merchandise purchases, and child admission policies. The findings show major differences between playoff markets, with some teams carrying nearly triple the overall cost of others.

New York Knicks Lead NBA Playoff Family Cost Rankings

The Knicks ranked first among playoff teams with a total family playoff outing cost of $3,611.73.

That figure includes an average ticket cost of $2,864.96 for four seats, the highest in the Action Network study. Food and drink expenses added another $83.08, while merchandise purchases for four jerseys and four hats averaged $614.30. Parking near Madison Square Garden was estimated at $49.39.

The Los Angeles Lakers ranked second at $2,615.01 for a playoff family outing at Crypto.com Arena. The Philadelphia 76ers placed third at $2,403.32.

The San Antonio Spurs ranked fourth with a playoff family cost of $1,887.12, narrowly ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves at $1,810.72.

The Oklahoma City Thunder placed sixth at $1,796.09, followed by the Detroit Pistons at $1,568.15 and the Cleveland Cavaliers at $1,330.96.

Full NBA Playoff Family Outing Rankings

New York Knicks: $3,611.73 Los Angeles Lakers: $2,615.01 Philadelphia 76ers: $2,403.32 San Antonio Spurs: $1,887.12 Minnesota Timberwolves: $1,810.72 Oklahoma City Thunder: $1,796.09 Detroit Pistons: $1,568.15 Cleveland Cavaliers: $1,330.96

The report noted that merchandise and ticket prices remain the two largest expenses for families attending playoff games.

New York Knicks Also Record Largest Playoff Price Increase

The Knicks not only topped the total playoff family outing rankings, but also recorded the biggest increase compared to regular-season prices.

According to the Action Network data, New York families pay $1,481.20 more for a playoff outing than they would during the regular season. The Knicks’ regular-season family outing cost was previously calculated at $2,130.53.

The Philadelphia 76ers ranked second in playoff price increases, with costs rising by $807.89 compared to the regular season. The Lakers followed with a $677.64 increase.

The San Antonio Spurs saw postseason family outing prices rise by $602.60, while the Oklahoma City Thunder posted a $472.65 increase.

Detroit Pistons playoff outings increased by $293.12, while Cleveland Cavaliers fans saw one of the league’s smallest postseason jumps at $66.16.

The Minnesota Timberwolves recorded the smallest listed playoff increase at just $25.23 above regular-season pricing.

New York Knicks Playoff Demand Continues Rising Ahead of Cavaliers Series

The latest family cost rankings reflect the growing demand for tickets during the Knicks’ playoff run.

New York advanced to the Eastern Conference finals after sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers and defeating the Atlanta Hawks in the first round. The Cavaliers reached the conference finals after a Game 7 victory over the Pistons behind Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Sam Merrill.

Secondary-market demand has continued to rise ahead of the series opener. Conference finals tickets at Madison Square Garden currently begin around $500 per seat, while NBA Finals resale tickets have already reached starting prices near $2,500.

Meanwhile, Cleveland has attempted to limit primary-market ticket purchases for conference finals games at Rocket Arena to buyers with billing addresses in select areas of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York.

The Action Network findings underline how postseason success and market demand are significantly increasing the overall cost of NBA playoff experiences for families during the 2025-26 season.