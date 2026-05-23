New York Knicks’ Latest Pre-Draft Workout Hints at Draft-Day Plans

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 2026 NBA Draft is barely a month from now, and the New York Knicks aren’t just idly waiting. They have 3 picks and a roster that hardly offers any other way of adding talent, so what they do on June 23-24 is going to be very important.

New York started pre-draft workouts in April when the team invited a group of five prospects, among them Georgia Tech’s Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Marshall’s Wyatt Fricks. This process has been going on, and the latest visitor is someone the ACC fans might easily ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌recognize.

Knicks Host Miami Guard Tre Donaldson for Pre-Draft Workout

SNY’s Ian Begley reported the news in a straightforward tweet: “Knicks hosted Miami’s Tre Donaldson in a pre-draft workout yesterday, per SNY sources. New York has the No. 24, No. 31 and No. 55 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.”

That is all there is to it for now. No word on how the session went or whether the Knicks came away with any real interest. It is one workout, and the Knicks have been running plenty of them.

Who Is Tre Donaldson and What Can He Bring

Donaldson had the best college season of his career at Miami in 2025-26. He averaged 16.4 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.9% from three.

He earned Second-Team All-ACC honors and played all 35 games for a Hurricanes squad that went 26-9 and made the NCAA Tournament.

Standing​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ at 6-foot-3, he is a guard who plays up-tempo, aggressively attacks the basket, and shows great defensive energy. He recorded an average of 1.4 steals per game, which is precisely the kind of stat that draws the eyes of teams looking for guards who make life tough on the other end.

He is not a first-round prospect by most projections. A second-round slot or a two-way contract is the more realistic outcome, putting him right in the range of New York’s No. 31 or No. 55 picks. Whether the Knicks see him as a real target or just due diligence is hard to say at this point.

Knicks’ Draft Day Strategy Is Starting to Take Shape

What​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is undeniably evident is that New York has been favoring guards during the whole workout session. Several mock drafts have even connected them to Texas guard Dailyn Swain at No. 24, a first-round pick with a comparable two-way capability. Donaldson is quite similar to that and is still available at the tail-end of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌draft.

The Knicks seem to want at least one guard they can develop cheaply, and these workouts are how they figure out who that is.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ major headline in New York at the moment is the court action. New York Knicks have taken a 2-0 lead against Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals and they have a winning streak of nine games. They are just two wins away from making it to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. However, the management is obviously planning for a future beyond the present success and their draft board is evolving with every ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌workout.