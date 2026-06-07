New York Knicks Get Shocking Taylor Swift News Ahead of NBA Finals

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are the hottest basketball team at the moment and, surprisingly, even Taylor Swift is part of the Knicks drama.

As the Knicks gear up to compete for their first NBA championship since 1973, a piece of playoff history involving the pop superstar has just been revealed.

Taylor Swift’s Seat Is Up for Auction Of Knicks-Cavs Game

The courtside seat that Taylor Swift sat in during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers has been listed for auction, according to ESPN.

Swift attended the game alongside her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

The chair is listed on The Realest auction platform and comes with a Gold OVD certificate, as an authenticator was present at Game 3 to verify Swift’s use of the seat. The listing description calls Swift “one of the most recognized and influential artists of her generation,” adding that “her attendance reflects the cultural reach of the NBA Playoffs and the significance of the Eastern Conference Finals as one of the most visible events in sports”.

Knicks Eye History in the NBA Finals

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ drama with Swift’s seat has only heightened the buzz around the Knicks’ Championship run. New York has reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 and their opponent is the San Antonio Spurs. Interestingly, the Spurs is the same team that prevented the Knicks from making the Finals 27 years ago.

The series is already underway and Game 3 will be at Madison Square Garden on Monday, June 8, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The arena will surely be buzzing and the Knicks will be keen to use their home advantage to secure a strong lead in the series.

If Swift somehow brings her fortune to MSG, the New York fans wouldn’t hesitate to offer her a courtside seat once again.

Adding to the spectacle, President Donald Trump has confirmed he plans to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Trump, a self-described lifelong Knicks fan, accepted a personal invitation from team owner James Dolan. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said, “The answer is yes — he’s invited me, I’m going”. MSG is expected to be the hottest ticket in America.