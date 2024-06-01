Knicks $39 Million Vet in Danger of Being Cut: Insider

The New York Knicks are looking to keep the momentum going from their impressive NBA playoff run, but this also comes with difficult decisions. With key players like OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein hitting NBA free agency, the Knicks could explore ways to cut costs in other areas.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus noted that the Knicks could waive Bojan Bogdanovic in the coming months. The Knicks acquired Bogdanovic and Alec Burks in a trade with the Detroit Pistons on February 8, 2024. New York could also opt to trade Bogdanovic rather than release the forward.

“The Knicks may decide Bojan Bogdanović is too expensive and may waive him for financial flexibility, though trading him instead may make more sense,” Pincus wrote in a May 31, 2024 story titled, “2024 NBA Free Agency: Ranking the Top 30 Stars Potentially Available.”

Following the trade, Bogdanovic posted 10.4 points and 2 rebounds while shooting 37% from long range in 19.2 minutes per game during 29 appearances for the Knicks in the regular season. The forward had been having one of the best statistical seasons of his career with the Pistons averaging 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game prior to the deal.

Knicks Rumors: Isaiah Hartenstein Could Command Close to a $100 Million Deal in NBA Free Agency

Bogdanovic still has one more season remaining on a two-year, $39 million contract. The Knicks veteran is slated to have a $19 million cap hit in 2024-25.

Part of the challenge the Knicks face is the hot free agency market expected for Hartenstein. Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that Hartenstein could command as much as a $100 million deal in free agency. This would be above the threshold New York is able to offer the big man.

“The Knicks will be limited to offering their center a four-year, $72.5 million deal because of his early Bird rights,” Fischer detailed in a May 31, 2024 article titled, “Why Isaiah Hartenstein could be the best big man available on the market.” “Any interested rival team will have the ability to double that amount — as much as $151.6 million over the same four-year length.

“There’s little expectation he’ll draw such a significant number, but league executives and cap strategists are projecting Hartenstein will be able to draw at least $80 million, and perhaps upward of $100 million, from a team hoping to steal Hartenstein from Madison Square Garden.”

Knicks Rumors: New York Is Still Searching for Another Star

It remains to be seen how aggressive the Knicks will be this offseason in attempting to land another star. The Ringer’s Howard Beck reported New York is still searching to add star power despite the emergence of Jalen Brunson.

“One thing has not changed, however: The Knicks now, as ever, are in a perpetual hunt for another glitzy star—and Dolan, as ever, expects one. ‘That is factual,’ said a source with ties to the Garden,” Beck noted in a May 23 story titled, “Behind the Scenes of the NBA’s Most Unlikely Revival.” “The [Knicks president Leon] Rose-[William] Wesley team ‘promised him stars,’ the source said. ‘He didn’t hire them for their (experience) running a basketball team.’”