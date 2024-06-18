$215 Million Superstar Is an ‘Obvious’ Knicks’ NBA Trade Target: Insider

The New York Knicks may be keeping a list of potential trade targets for future NBA offseasons. The Athletic’s Fred Katz put together a group of potential trade targets for the Knicks with the caveat that the players are more likely longterm options.

One name to watch is Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker as the franchise continues to battle a bloated payroll with little results to show for the expensive bill. Katz labeled Booker as an “obvious name” for the Knicks to target if the guard becomes available.

“Booker, if Phoenix ever chose to trade him, would become the obvious name for the Knicks,” Katz detailed in a June 17, 2024 story titled, “Devin Booker? Brandon Ingram? Which stars could the Knicks target and how would they fit?” “Durant is in his mid-30s. Beal has a no-trade clause.

“Booker fits the superstar moniker, someone who’s been in the top four in MVP voting and has made two All-NBA teams. He’s only 27. And, like with many of the other speculated targets for New York, he’s a CAA client, a member of the same agency that Knicks president Leon Rose once ran.”

There Are Salary Cap Complications to the Knicks Landing Devin Booker in an NBA Trade With the Suns

Phoenix is not expected to hit the reset button this offseason, but things could change in 2025 if the franchise achieves similar results. Booker’s four-year, $221 million contract runs through the 2027-28 season. Aside from Phoenix potentially being reluctant to trade Booker, there are also salary cap complications that make a deal unlikely for New York.

“As the basketball world obsesses over how soaring past the second apron can damage a team’s flexibility, the first apron is changed, too,” Katz added. “Now, if a team is above the first apron, it cannot take in more money than it gives out in a trade — and that rule will make it nearly impossible for two teams above the first apron to make trades directly with each other.

“It would take the Knicks tearing down their roster for them to avoid going above the first apron next summer.”

Julius Randle Remains the Knicks’ Biggest Trade Chip

The four-time All-Star has an impressive resume as one of the NBA’s best scorers. Booker averaged 27.1 points, 6.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 36.4% from long range in 68 starts last season.

Assuming the Knicks front office wants to keep the Villanova core intact, Julius Randle remains the team’s biggest trade chip. Randle played in just 46 games in 2023-24 after sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury. The All-Star was absent from the Knicks’ deep playoff run.

Yet, it is important to remember that Randle has made two straight All-Star teams and earned three nominations in the last four years. The challenge is Randle could become a free agent in 2025.

Randle has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $117 million contract but has a player option that would allow the star to hit free agency next offseason. Time will tell whether New York will explore potential trades for Randle or opt to sign the big man to a contract extension.