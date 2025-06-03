Jay Wright’s Likely Decision on Being Next Knicks Head Coach

The New York Knicks surprisingly decided to move on from head coach Tom Thibodeau, but the attention has already turned to who will be on the sideline next. Given the number of former Villanova Wildcats on the Knicks roster, there has been plenty of speculation that the college’s former head coach Jay Wright could be a candidate for New York.

Back in April 2022, Wright retired from Villanova as one of the most legendary coaches in program history. Wright is now a college basketball analyst for CBS.



Reporting for @SportsCenter on the New York Knicks firing Tom Thibodeau as head coach: pic.twitter.com/NpqAULqQiW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 3, 2025

Despite the potential appeal of the new vacancy, it appears Wright is unlikely to be coaching Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart once again as part of the Nova Knicks. Longtime college basketball analyst Seth Davis does not believe Wright will even consider being the next Knicks head coach.

“I have been working with Jay Wright on TV for three years,” Davis detailed in a June 3, 2025, message on X. “Based on every conversation we have had I would say there is a greater chance that I will be the next Knicks coach than him.

“The difference is if they call me I will say yes.”



Knicks Rumors: Jay Wright & Michael Malone Are Being Mentioned as Candidates

If Wright is an unlikely candidate, who could the Knicks turn to in the coming weeks to replace Thibodeau? Former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, who led the team to an NBA title in 2023, is a popular name who is already being floated in Knicks rumors.



“The former Denver Nuggets coach might be the most obvious candidate to replace Thibodeau,” The Athletic noted in a June 3, story titled, “New York Knicks head coaching candidates: Who should replace Tom Thibodeau?” “He just spent a decade on the sidelines in Denver and won an NBA title there. If the Knicks are looking for someone to take them to the promised land, Malone is the only one with the bona fides already.

“He’s also a native New Yorker whose father, Brendan, was a former Knicks assistant. But there are obviously drawbacks. Malone was fired just three games before the playoffs a few months ago after he and general manager Calvin Booth ended up in an uncomfortable working relationship that ownership found untenable,” The Athletic continued.

“Malone and Thibodeau have similar styles: Both believe in running their best players for a lot of minutes, both have had their disagreements with front offices and both are rugged coaches with hard-nosed mentalities.”

Cavaliers Assistant Johnnie Bryant Is the Favorite To Be the Next Knicks Coach

The early betting odds have labeled Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant as the favorite to be the next Knicks coach at +240, per Bovado. Kenny Atkinson is next in the odds at +400 followed by James Borrego who is a distant third at +950. There is still plenty of time for new candidates to emerge.



New York opted to move on from Thibodeau despite the Knicks making the Eastern Conference Finals. Knicks president Leon Rose explained the team’s surprising decision given the franchise was games away from making the NBA Finals.

“Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans,” Rose said in a June 3, statement, per ESPN. “This pursuit led us to the decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we’ve decided to move in another direction.

“We can’t thank Tom enough for pouring his heart and soul into each and every day of being the New York Knicks head coach.”