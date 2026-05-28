NYC Mayor Caught Wearing “Wrong Jersey” During Knicks Championship Push

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are finally in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and the entire city is going crazy over it in the best way possible.

Knicks supporters have been waiting for this moment for a quarter of a century, and everyone is making sure nothing gets overlooked, not even the mayor.

That even extends to his recent outfit at a public event. It didn’t take long for Knicks Twitter to notice it, and one NBA player also commented on ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌it.

NYC Mayor Gets Called Out for Wearing an Arsenal Jersey

The New York Post shared a video on X showing Mayor Zohran Mamdani wearing an Arsenal FC jersey at an Eid al-Adha celebration, and it spread fast.

Mohamed Diawara jumped in on X with a straightforward message for the mayor:

“You wearing the wrong jersey mayor!!”

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ joke was even more effective since in reality, Mamdani is a Knicks fan himself. As a way of continuing to mock the Cavaliers after their defeat, he posted on social media pretending to report a sweep and tagging the New York City Department of Sanitation.

He admitted at a press conference that he was told “Knicks in four” by people at different events he attended.

He also announced city-wide watch parties for the NBA Finals, with the city already having hosted crowds at Radio City Music Hall and Brooklyn Bowl during the Eastern Conference Finals run.

New York Knicks Are in the NBA Finals for the First Time Since 1999

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks swept the Cavaliers 4-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals. They finished it off with a 130-93 win in Game 4. Jalen Brunson was named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP after scoring an average of 27.8 points and 6.7 assists per game in the playoffs.

The Knicks have now won 11 straight playoff games, all by double digits, with a plus-262 point differential during that stretch. Before taking down Cleveland, they swept the Philadelphia 76ers with wins of 137-98, 108-102, 108-94, and 144-114. In the first round, they beat the Atlanta Hawks in six.

The starting five has been suffocating on defense and unstoppable on offense, playing like a unit that has finally figured out exactly what it is. Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby have been the best versions of themselves, and Brunson has been the steady hand holding all of it together.

The NBA Finals begin June 3, and the Knicks will host their first Finals game at Madison Square Garden on June 8. Mayor Mamdani will have the watch parties ready. He just needs to find the right jersey to wear.