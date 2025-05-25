Knicks $80 Million Starter in Danger of Being Benched vs. Pacers: Report

The New York Knicks entered the Eastern Conference Finals with plenty of momentum heading into their rivalry matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Now, the Knicks are struggling to stay alive and are considering making a major change heading into Game 3.

SNY TV’s Ian Begley reported that the Knicks have “strongly considered” benching Josh Hart in favor of Mitchell Robinson. It remains to be seen if the Knicks will make the major change for Game 3.

“Hearing the Game 3 lineup change being strongly considered by the Knicks is to move Mitchell Robinson to starting lineup and have Josh Hart come off the bench,” Begley detailed in a May 24, 2025, message on X. “My man @CPTheFanchise said earlier that NYK was strongly considering a change ahead of G3.

“(The Knicks) starting lineup is -50 in the postseason and -29 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Indiana has a 2-0 series lead and will host the Knicks on Sunday. Based on where things stand currently, Robinson will be starting in that game.”

Knicks Guard Josh Hart Is Underperforming vs. Pacers

Hart’s production against the Pacers is down from his regular-season averages of 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. The Knicks guard was also having the best shooting season of his career hitting 41.3% of his 3-point attempts.

Yet, Hart’s production in the Eastern Conference Finals is down in nearly every major category. Through the first two games, Hart is averaging seven points, 9.5 rebounds and four assists per game. The guard is also shooting just 33.3% from long range in the two losses to the Pacers.

It is not the kind of production expected from a player on a four-year, $80.9 million contract. Prior to his recent skid, Hart had been a major part of the Knicks’ postseason success.

Josh Hart on Knicks’ Struggles vs. Pacers: ‘I Wish I Could Tell You’

Robinson has not exactly been a massive source of production either during the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals. The big man has combined for just eight points as the Knicks dropped to 0-2 against the Pacers. Robinson is averaging 8.5 rebounds and two blocks in these first two games, providing some help on the boards as well as the defensive end.

Hart appears puzzled about his less than ideal start to the series versus Indiana as the Knicks hit the road for what is expected to be a hostile environment.

“I wish I could tell you,” Hart told The New York Post after the Knicks dropped to 0-2 in the series. “I don’t know (why). We’re down 0-2. We’ve got to figure it out.

“Have to find the things that spark us, we have to look at everything. It’s tough when you keep putting yourself into a hole. We have to figure that out and fix it.”

Knicks HC Tom Thibodeau Is Drawing Backlash for New York’s Starting Five vs. Pacers

Heading into Game 3, the Knicks are a two-point underdog versus the Pacers, per DraftKings. CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn believes Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau’s stubbornness with the starting lineup could cost New York a trip to the NBA Finals.

“That’s what’s so maddening here,” Quinn wrote in a May 24, story titled, “Tom Thibodeau’s dogmatic commitment to his starting lineup might cost the Knicks a trip to the NBA Finals.” “Every other lineup the Knicks are using is working. But they keep going back to a group that isn’t, and hasn’t for quite some time.

“New York’s starters dominated December with a plus-63 point-differential in 241 minutes. Otherwise, the group has been pedestrian at best, not going a single month with a better point-differential than plus-15. Entering the Eastern Conference finals, it had been outscored by double digits in four of New York’s first 12 playoff games.”