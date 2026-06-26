Knicks Dealt Unfortunate News Just Days Before NBA Free Agency

The New York Knicks are still riding high as NBA champions, but the front office’s attention must now turn to once again building a contender for next season. One of the challenges is keeping the roster together, and the early indications are at least one key player is likely moving on in NBA free agency.

The Stein Line reported that there is “growing pessimism” that the Knicks will re-sign Mitchell Robinson. Knicks owner James Dolan appears concerned about being in the second apron of the luxury tax.

“The Stein Line has learned that the Nets have legitimate interest in trying to sign big man Mitchell Robinson away from the team across the East River that just won its first NBA championship in more than 50 years,” Marc Stein and Jake Fischer wrote in a June 26, 2026, story titled, “The NBA’s latest trade and free agency Intel.”

“… Trying to sign Robinson away from the Knicks, whose owner James Dolan has been openly fearful of the NBA luxury tax system’s second apron in the wake of his team’s title run, would certainly generate some back-page headlines in Gotham,” Stein and Fischer added.

“The Lakers, amid a growing pessimism that the Knicks will be able to hang onto Robinson, are also regarded as a likely suitor for the New York big man once free agency officially begins.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Knicks news and rumors.

Knicks Rumors: Mitchell Robinson Is Likely to Bolt New York in NBA Free Agency

Robinson was previously on a four-year, $60 million contract, and it remains to be seen what the big man will command in free agency. Heading into NBA free agency, Robinson is being labeled as an “unlikely” option to return.

“Heard it’s unlikely Mitchell Robinson will be back with Knicks next season,” New York Post’s Stefan Bondy detailed in a June 25, message on X. “He’s longest tenured Knick but also an unrestricted free agent.

“Owner James Dolan said he’s unwilling to pay into second apron so running it back with bench is not feasible.”

The Knicks Front Office Disagrees With Owner James Dolan on Luxury Tax: Insider

There appears to be a disconnect between the Knicks front office and Dolan over potentially being in the second apron. In these sort of arguments, the owner typically wins since they are the ones writing the massive checks.

“As the general spiel goes, the issue with crossing into such expensive territory, a marker that’s $21 million above the luxury tax, is not just the money; it’s the lost resources,” The Athletic’s Fred Katz wrote in a June 26, story titled, “Knicks should foot second apron bill. Not doing so would be even more costly.” “Go beyond that $222 million figure, and a franchise kisses away the ability to make most types of trades and execute most kinds of free-agent signings.

“The Knicks’ front office knows this. And yet, it also understands that dipping below the second apron would lead to much of its depth flocking elsewhere, which is why, despite Dolan’s desires, it wants to go over the second apron, according to league sources, who were granted anonymity to speak freely. But so far, Dolan has not changed his mind.”