LeBron James to Knicks Floated in Insider’s Surprise Scenario as NBA Rumors Intensify

Fans and media members alike are on LeBron James watch, but the New York Knicks have not been a team frequently linked to the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. The Knicks are still taking victory laps after the team’s NBA championship.

It may be the only unfortunate news as a result of the Knicks’ title run as the chances of James joining a team fresh off an NBA championship appears unlikely. Yet, Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor ponders whether James could have a surprise up his sleeve given the lengthy wait for the star’s announcement.

“Maybe LeBron shocks the world and joins the defending champion Knicks, despite how much he’d get called a ring-chaser,” Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor wrote in a July 22, 2026, story titled, “The Indecision: What’s LeBron James waiting for?”

“Maybe the Timberwolves aren’t actually out of the picture and he goes there to join Anthony Edwards. Maybe he retires, though he certainly doesn’t sound like a guy ready to call it quits.”

Let’s dive into the latest NBA rumors.

Knicks Rumors: LeBron James Would Have Signed With New York If Team Did Not Win NBA Title

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James’ affinity for playing in Madison Square Garden has been well-documented throughout his legendary career. Heading into NBA free agency, James’ agent Rich Paul admitted that the Knicks would have been the favorites to land the superstar if the team did not win the championship.

“Well, look, I think it’s difficult, right, because the last thing you want to do is mess up something like that, right?” Paul explained in a July 3, edition of the “Game Over” podcast.

“The Knicks has a good thing going. If the Knicks hadn’t have won, there would be no board. … He’d be going to the Knicks.”

The Knicks Have ‘Checked in’ on LeBron James Amid NBA Free Agency

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As for the Knicks’ chances to land James, Paul pointed to a concern of altering the momentum of what the championship team has already built. The super-agent identified Jalen Brunson as the face of the franchise.

Yet, Paul admitted that the Knicks have “checked in” on James amid his breakup with the Lakers.

“They checked in,” Paul detailed. “You know — the one thing for sure, you want to respect what those guys have built.

“And also, it’s Jalen Brunson’s show. You want to respect that. He’s earned that right. He’s performed well. You want to respect that.”

LeBron James Rumors: The Eastern Conference Teams Have Edge Over Warriors & Timberwolves

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The latest NBA odds do not even list the Knicks as an option. Kalshi projects the Miami Heat as a heavy favorite to land James at 47% followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers at 27%.

The Golden State Warriors are a distant third at 16%. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Eastern Conference teams appear to have an edge in the James sweepstakes.

“There is no decision, no choice yet,” Charania noted in a July 20, episode of “NBA Today.” “There’s no timetable on a choice as of yet, but we know the teams. Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia, Golden State, Minnesota all are waiting on this.

“This is a domino effect around the league with other free agents as well. My understanding though over the last couple of weeks is that the focus has been primarily though on the Eastern Conference teams being Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia and we all continue to wait.”