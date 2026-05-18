Is OG Anunoby Playing In Game 1? Knicks Announce Official Injury Update

OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks is officially listed as probable for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to the latest injury report.

Anunoby, who was playing like arguably the Knicks’ best player through the first stretch of the playoffs, suffered a grade 1 hamstring strain in Game 2 of the second round against the Philadelphia 76ers and missed the final two games of the series.

While the injury was never considered serious, Anunoby has been out for nearly two weeks, but according to the latest update, he is officially probable for Game 1 against the Cavaliers.

Is OG Anunoby Playing In Game 1? Knicks Announce Injury Update

The Knicks’ injury report, listed on the official NBA.com, has Anunoby listed as probable for Game 1 on Tuesday night.

The injury put a stop to what was a strong playoff run from the forward, but with that ‘probable‘ injury status, he is expected to return for the Knicks to start their conference finals series.

While Anunoby is probable, that goes against what some previous reporting and injury updates have said about his status.

Most recently, Shams Charania of ESPN said on the Pat McAfee Show that Anunoby will be playing in Game 1.

“OG Anunoby, he is going to be playing in Game 1,” Charania said. “That’s the most important thing to come out of the second-round for (the Knicks).”

Throughout his brief injury recovery, Charania and ESPN have continued to report that Anunoby is going to be good to go for the Knicks’ first game of the conference finals.

“There is optimism in New York that Knicks forward OG Anunoby will return from his hamstring injury by the start of the Eastern Conference Finals, sources tell ESPN’s Shams Charania,” Vincent Goodwill wrote for ESPN. “Barring a setback, Anunoby is expected to return for the start of the series, sources said.”

Anunoby suffered a grade 1 hamstring strain, which, unlike the grade 2 hamstring strain suffered by Luka Doncic, has never been expected to keep him out for an extended period.

The Knicks’ star forward hasn’t been 100% confirmed by the team to be playing in Game 1, but he has been practicing, and based on the latest Anunoby injury update, he’s nearly there.

Anunoby In The Playoffs So Far

Through eight playoff games, Anunoby has been arguably the most important player for New York.

In their opening series win over the Atlanta Hawks, he averaged 21.5 points and 8.7 rebounds on 61.1/56.7/77.4 shooting splits, including scoring 29 points in Game 3 and the close-out Game 6 win.

Through the first two games against the 76ers, he put up an average of 21 points, four rebounds, and two assists on an even better 64% shooting from the field, while still being one of the Knicks’ main anchors on the defensive end of the floor. The stats in both of those series are up from his regular-season averages.

Play

Though the Knicks are favored to beat the Cavaliers, they’ll need Anunoby to do it. Based on the latest injury update, though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it looks like New York will get him back.

A minute restriction or starting lineup status is yet to be seen, but having him healthy, even if that includes a ramp-up over the first few games of the series, is good news for a Knicks team that has real championship aspirations heading into the Eastern Conference Finals.

Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 1 tips off at 8 pm EST on Tuesday, May 19, live on ESPN.