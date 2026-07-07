After the NBA’s moratorium was lifted on Monday, July 6, the New York Knicks started making their free agency moves official. The signing of Andre Drummond is now a done deal.

The Knicks officially announced the acquisition of the veteran center on X.

“Welcome to the squad, Andre 🤝,” the team wrote on the official X account.

In addition, the Knicks sent a farewell message to the exiting Ariel Hukporti.

“Thanks for everything, 5️⃣5️⃣,” the Knicks’ social media team said.

New York Knicks Officially Announce Addition Of 2-Time NBA All-Star

The Knicks are bringing in the 32-year-old Drummond, who is a former All-Star.

While Drummond’s two All-Star nods occurred back in 2016 and 2018, the veteran center still brings plenty of experience to the table, which should help the Knicks make up for their key losses after a successful title run in 2026.

Drummond is set to replace the veterans Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti.

The former big man signed a lucrative contract to join the Boston Celtics in NBA free agency. It was clear for quite some time that Robinson was going to be hard for the Knicks to afford.

As for Hukporti, he also hit the open market. He’s set to compete for Drummond’s old position on the Philadelphia 76ers, where he backed up the former MVP, Joel Embiid.

Andre Drummond’s NBA Career

Coming out of UConn in 2012, Drummond was a first-round pick for the Detroit Pistons.

As a ninth-overall selection, Drummond played in 60 games during his rookie effort. By season two, Drummond was a full-time starter for the Pistons. He played a critical role for Detroit up until the 2019-2020 season.

That year, Drummond was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Amid his first full season with the Cavaliers in 2020-2021, Drummond reached a buyout with the Cavs.

After leaving Cleveland, Drummond inked a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. In 2021, Drummond joined the Atlantic Division for the first time, landing with the Philadelphia 76ers. Midway through that season, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. After hitting the free agency market in 2022, Drummond inked a two-season deal with the Chicago Bulls.

In 2024, Drummond returned to the Sixers with a two-year deal. During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Drummond started 25 out of 63 games with Philly. He averaged 19.5 minutes on the court, producing 6.4 points and 8.4 rebounds.

Now, Drummond will have a chance to continue his career with the defending champions in 2026-2027.