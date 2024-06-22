Knicks’ OG Anunoby Predicted to Sign 4-Year, $170 Million Contract

After trading for OG Anunoby last year, the New York Knicks will look to re-sign him this offseason. Anunoby was a big piece of the Knicks’ success in 2023-24 and will be sought after by multiple teams in free agency.

In a June 21 article predicting the Knicks offseason, Scott Davis of The Sporting News predicted that Anunoby would sign a four-year, $170 million deal with the Knicks.

“One thing is for sure about Anunoby: he has leverage. He is an elite 3-and-D wing, plays an in-demand role, and was traded to a Knicks team that has no way to replace him if he leaves,” Davis wrote. “The Knicks are almost backed into a corner to re-sign him.”

Davis added that The Athletic’s Fred Katz said on an episode of “The Lowe Post” that he wouldn’t be surprised if Anunoby made $40 million per season, so his prediction starts at $40 million, with $2.5 million increases each season.

“Thus, our prediction puts him at a starting salary of $40 million for 2024-25, with $2.5 million increases each season,” Davis wrote. “It’s not quite his max of four years, $181 million, but it’s close, which feels just right for an elite role player who is just shy of being a true star.”

Anunoby ‘Not Thrilled’ With Knicks Contract Offer

The New York Knicks have reportedly offered Anunoby a contract, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN. Teams were allowed to negotiate with their players after the season ended, giving the Knicks an opportunity to re-sign Anunoby before he could hit the open market.

However, according to Windhorst, “he’s not thrilled” with the offer from the Knicks.

“Most people believe Anunoby will stay with New York, but there have been indications he may want to test the market, because he’s not thrilled with what the Knicks are offering,” Windhorst said on an episode of “Get Up” on June 18.

The Knicks traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, two young players, for Anunoby. Kristian Winfield of NY Daily News wrote that watching him leave for nothing is “not an ideal outcome” with the Knicks’ championship aspirations.

“If Anunoby walks, the Knicks will have traded two promising young players to rent Anunoby for a half season, only to watch him leave for nothing in free agency.

“Not an ideal outcome for a team hoping to compete for a championship next season,” Winfield wrote on June 21.

Anunoby Proved His Worth Last Season

The New York Knicks were instantly a better team when Anuboby arrived in the trade with the Toronto Raptors. They went on a 12-2 run immediately after his arrival and 20-3 in games he appeared in ahead of the playoffs.

He averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists. Anunoby also shot 39.4% from 3-point range on 4.5 attempts per game. The 26-year-old impressed defensively, something he’s done for much of his career.

Anunoby didn’t qualify for the All-Defensive team due to not playing enough games, but made the team in 2022-23 and finished seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting in that season.

His impact could be even more significant next season, considering he and others on the Knicks roster were injured. An entire offseason and a healthy season should only benefit the team.