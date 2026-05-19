Knicks’ Mike Brown Reveals Late OG Anunoby Update Just Before Game 1 vs Cavs

The New York Knicks may not know OG Anunoby’s final status until the last possible moment.

Head coach Mike Brown said the team’s medical staff will make the decision on Anunoby after his pregame warmup, leaving his availability uncertain just before tipoff in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Knicks medical staff will make final decision on OG Anunoby after he warms up,” SNY’s Ian Begley reported on X, relaying Brown’s pregame update.

Anunoby is officially listed as probable due to a right hamstring strain, but Brown indicated the situation remains fluid.

“I don’t know because I haven’t talked to the medical team,” Brown said. “But after he gets done working out, they will definitely let me know.”

OG Anunoby Injury Update: Knicks Monitor Hamstring Before Game 1

Anunoby missed the final two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers with the injury, though he returned as a full participant in practice Monday — a strong sign of progress.

The Knicks, however, appear committed to a cautious approach.

Hamstring injuries can be unpredictable, particularly during the playoffs, and the team is relying on a pregame evaluation to determine whether Anunoby is ready for game action.

While he is widely expected to play, the final call will hinge on how he responds during warmups.

Mike Brown Non-Committal on OG Anunoby Minutes

Even if Anunoby is cleared, his role remains uncertain.

Brown said he has not yet discussed potential minute restrictions with the medical staff, leaving open the possibility that Anunoby could be eased back into the rotation.

“I don’t know,” Brown said when asked whether Anunoby would play his usual workload.

That uncertainty could affect New York’s rotations early, particularly if the Knicks opt to monitor his conditioning in real time.

OG Anunoby Playoff Stats Highlight Impact for Knicks

Anunoby’s importance to New York’s postseason success is clear.

Across eight playoff games, the 28-year-old forward is averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 35.3 minutes per game. He is also shooting 61.9% from the field and 53.8% from three-point range.

Those numbers reflect both his offensive efficiency and two-way value.

Anunoby’s ability to defend multiple positions while contributing as a scorer has made him one of the Knicks’ most reliable postseason performers.

Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 1 Preview: Timing of Decision Critical

The Knicks enter Game 1 riding momentum after sweeping the 76ers and winning seven straight playoff games — the longest postseason streak in franchise history.

They have also benefited from extended rest, giving Anunoby additional time to recover.

Now, the focus turns to execution and availability.

A late decision on Anunoby means New York could be adjusting on the fly depending on his status. If he is cleared and effective, the Knicks regain one of their most impactful two-way players.

If he is limited or unable to go, the responsibility shifts to the rest of the rotation to maintain the level that has carried New York through the playoffs.

Either way, the final call — and its impact — will come just before the game begins.