OG Anunoby Reveals Plan For Knicks to Defend NBA Title

OG Anunoby was an integral part of the New York Knicks championship. Anunoby will be forever remembered for his iconic tip-in from Game 4 of the NBA Finals, however, he was one of the most important pieces throughout the Knicks playoff run.

Anunoby, known to be a soft-spoken, private person, has been forced to interact publicly in and around New York City this offseason. His latest public appearance came on Tuesday in Times Square in NYC. As part of a promotional event for Essentia Water, Anunoby spent approximately four hours on a fully-constructed basketball court interacting with fans.

OG Anunoby Unveils Plan For Knicks to Repeat as Champions

Ahead of the event, Anunoby spent time with Fadeaway World in an exclusive interview discussing a wide variety of topics. During the conversation, Anunoby was asked if he and the Knicks had a plan to defend their NBA title.

“It’s about picking up where we left off with the intensity. It’s different during the regular season. You do want to peak toward the end of the season, and not at the beginning,” Anunoby said.

He would go into further detail, speaking on the differences between the regular season and the playoffs.

“So it’s about understanding that it’s an 82-game season as well as trial-and-error. It’s about trying things. Maybe it doesn’t work. Maybe it does work. That’s what the regular season is for, to figure stuff out and learn so you’re ready for the playoffs,” Anunoby said on attempting to repeat as NBA champions.

Anunoby Looks to Improve His Game Ahead of Next Season

While he brings a solid all-around game to the table, Anunoby has always remained humble. He provides straight, direct answers and doesn’t generally expound beyond the question being asked. His response to how he’s trying to improve his own game next season was no different.

“It’s to keep improving and to keep getting better and better. Our goal is the same: to win the championship next season. That’s everyone’s goal. But as far as me, it’s about getting better. It’s a feel thing. I think you can feel when you’ve improved. I think you know when you improve. Each year, I’ve felt that I’ve improved. So it’s about doing the same things that I’ve always done and not worrying about anyone else. I’m just worrying about myself and how I can do the best for myself and for my team.”

The nine-year NBA veteran has steadily improved throughout his career. He proved to be a great two-way player during his seven years with the Toronto Raptors. But, his game rose to a another level after being traded to the Knicks.

In 2023, Anunoby was acquired in a trade from the Raptors in exchange for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. In 2024, he averaged a career high in points per game (18.0). And last season, he put forth his best stretch of professional career during the playoffs. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game in 17 games in the playoffs last season.