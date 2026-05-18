NBA Insider Reveals OG Anunoby’s Game 1 Status — And It’s Big for Knicks

The New York Knicks are set to receive a timely boost ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, with forward OG Anunoby expected to return from injury.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Anunoby will be available when the Knicks open their series, providing a major lift to a team that has surged through the postseason.

OG Anunoby Injury Update: Knicks Forward Set for Game 1 Return

Charania reported on “The Pat McAfee Show” that Anunoby is “going to be playing in Game 1,” calling it the most important takeaway from New York’s second-round sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 27-year-old forward suffered a low-grade right hamstring strain late in Game 2 of that series and missed the final two games. However, the Knicks’ quick series win — combined with extended rest — allowed Anunoby additional recovery time.

New York has had roughly 10 days off entering the Eastern Conference Finals, a rare luxury at this stage of the playoffs. While that break can sometimes introduce early rust, it has also positioned the Knicks to enter Game 1 close to full strength.

Knicks Practice Report: OG Anunoby Shows Progress

SNY’s Ian Begley reported that Anunoby participated fully in practice, with head coach Mike Brown confirming it marked another step forward in his recovery.

It was Anunoby’s second full practice since sustaining the injury, a strong indicator that he is physically ready to return to game action.

Anunoby himself downplayed the severity of the setback, noting it did not feel as serious as the hamstring injury he dealt with during last year’s playoffs.

“It didn’t feel as bad as the past when it happened,” Anunoby said. “So knowing that, just trying to improve it day by day.”

According to the Associated Press, his recovery included pool work, weight-room sessions and a gradual return to on-court activity, including sprinting.

Why OG Anunoby’s Return Matters

Anunoby’s availability carries major implications for New York’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He has been one of the Knicks’ most impactful postseason players, averaging 21.4 points while shooting 61.9% from the field and 53.8% from 3-point range.

Beyond scoring, Anunoby is expected to take on a key defensive role against Cleveland’s dynamic backcourt. The Cavaliers are led by Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, who combined for nearly 48 points per game in their second-round series against the Detroit Pistons.

Anunoby’s versatility allows New York to switch defensively, contest perimeter shots and disrupt driving lanes — all critical elements against Cleveland’s offense.

Mike Brown Reacts to OG Anunoby’s Recovery

While Brown stopped short of formally declaring Anunoby active, he acknowledged the significance of his progress.

“To go through that is not fun during this time of the year,” Brown said. “We’re trying to get to the top of the mountain during this time of the year, and you know, it needs luck. You need some skill. You need everybody to be healthy to a certain degree.”

That balance of health and momentum has defined New York’s playoff run.

Eastern Conference Finals Outlook: Knicks Enter Game 1 Near Full Strength

The Knicks enter the Eastern Conference Finals riding a wave of confidence after sweeping the 76ers and winning seven straight playoff games — the longest streak in franchise postseason history.

With Anunoby expected back in the lineup, New York adds another layer to an already efficient offense and a disciplined defensive unit.

Game 1 now presents an opportunity for the Knicks to carry that momentum forward — this time with one of their most important two-way players back on the floor.