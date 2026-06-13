Knicks Star OG Anunoby Joins Michael Jordan in Rare NBA Finals History

OG Anunoby‘s game-winning tip-in already secured a place in New York Knicks history. Now it has placed him alongside Michael Jordan in the NBA record books and drawn praise from one of basketball’s greatest legends.

According to the NBA, Anunoby joined Jordan as the only players in the play-by-play era (since 1997-98) to record either a steal or block and score a game-winning basket in the final 30 seconds of an NBA Finals game.

The feat came Wednesday night when Anunoby delivered both defining plays in the Knicks’ dramatic 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4, helping New York complete the largest comeback in NBA Finals history and move within one victory of its first championship since 1973.

OG Anunoby Delivers Signature NBA Finals Performance

The Knicks trailed by as many as 29 points before storming back in front of a roaring Madison Square Garden crowd.

Anunoby was at the center of the comeback.

The veteran forward scored 33 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 7-of-9 from three-point range, while once again taking on the toughest defensive assignments.

His biggest contributions came in the final seconds.

With San Antonio clinging to a 106-105 lead, De’Aaron Fox appeared headed for a potential game-sealing layup. Anunoby sprinted back and blocked the attempt with 11 seconds remaining.

Moments later, he crashed the offensive glass and tipped in a missed Jalen Brunson three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left for the game-winning basket.

The sequence instantly became one of the defining moments of the Knicks’ postseason run and further elevated Anunoby’s growing case for NBA Finals MVP.

Magic Johnson Calls Anunoby’s Heroics One of Sports’ Greatest Moments

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The magnitude of Anunoby’s performance quickly resonated throughout the basketball world.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up on Friday, NBA legend Magic Johnson offered one of the strongest endorsements yet of Anunoby’s game-winning sequence.

“It’s one of the greatest moments in sports, not just in the NBA, not just in the NBA Finals,” Johnson said.

Johnson praised Anunoby’s awareness and relentless effort on the decisive play.

“To have a guy like OG who read the situation — and he’s a guy who’s always hustling — for him to get the tip-in over two guys, there were two other guys down there,” Johnson said. “Give OG a lot of credit.”

Johnson also pointed to New York’s size advantage as a key factor.

“Finally, the size of the Knicks went in their favor,” Johnson said. “The size of the Spurs went against them because if they had another big guy on the floor, that might have been a different outcome.”

Knicks Forward Emerging as NBA Finals MVP Favorite

Anunoby’s impact extends far beyond one memorable finish.

Through four Finals games, he has emerged as arguably New York’s most impactful two-way player.

He is averaging 23.8 points while shooting 58% from the field and an eye-popping 55.6% from three-point range. Combined with elite perimeter defense, those numbers have vaulted him into the NBA Finals MVP conversation.

Anunoby’s ability to influence games on both ends of the floor has become a major factor in New York’s 3-1 series lead and pursuit of its first championship in more than five decades.

Just as impressive has been his composure.

While teammates and fans erupted after the game-winning basket, Anunoby remained focused on the final defensive possession.

New York Officials Declare ‘OG Anunoby Day’

Anunoby’s game-winning sequence has already transcended basketball.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella declared June 10 as “OG Anunoby Day” after the historic comeback.

“Last night proves once again anything is possible, you’re never out of it, especially the Knicks this year,” Fossella said in a video shared on social media.

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal followed by proclaiming June 10 as “OG Anunoby Appreciation Day” in Manhattan.

“In my power as Manhattan Borough President, I have declared today OG Anunoby Appreciation Day in Manhattan,” Hoylman-Sigal wrote on X.

The honors reflected how quickly Anunoby’s clutch block and game-winning tip became woven into New York sports lore.