New York Knicks Star OG Anunoby Gets Rare News During NBA Finals

OG Anunoby’s rise during the New York Knicks’ NBA Finals run is now showing up somewhere beyond the box score: the sports-card market.

A 2025-26 Topps Chrome SuperFractor 1-of-1 OG Anunoby card surfaced on Fanatics Collect this week, with the rare Knicks card at a current bid of $2,700 and 32 bids. Fanatics Collect also promoted the card on X, writing that “the most popular person in New York today” had a 1-of-1 SuperFractor on the platform with a then-current bid of $1,975.

That timing is the story. Anunoby is not just having a nice postseason. He just delivered one of the defining plays in Knicks history, tipping in the game-winner in Game 4 of the NBA Finals as New York beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 and took a 3-1 series lead. NBA.com described it as the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, with the Knicks rallying from 29 points down.

OG Anunoby’s Finals Surge Is Driving More Than Knicks Wins

Anunoby finished Game 4 with 33 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 41 minutes, shooting 10-of-15 from the field, 7-of-9 from 3-point range and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Those numbers would have been loud enough on their own. The final play made them historic.

With the Knicks trailing by one, Anunoby crashed in after Jalen Brunson’s missed 3-pointer and tipped in the winner with 1.2 seconds left. Anunoby had inbounded the ball before sprinting free to the rim as two Spurs defenders doubled Brunson.

The Game 4 performance also changed how Anunoby is being discussed in the Finals MVP race. NBA.com moved him to No. 1 on its Finals MVP Ladder after the putback gave New York a 3-1 lead. The New York Post reported that Anunoby was averaging 23.8 points in the Finals while shooting 58% overall, 55% from 3-point range and 91% from the line through Game 4.

That is why the card auction matters as a Knicks story. The bid is not just about a collectible. It is a market reaction to a player whose profile is peaking at the exact moment New York is one win away from a championship.

OG Anunoby’s Playoff Stats Show Why the Auction Timing Matters

Anunoby’s Finals performance fits a bigger playoff trend.

A month before Game 4, Anunoby was averaging 21.4 points and 7.5 rebounds through eight playoff games, up from regular-season averages of 16.7 points and 5.2 rebounds. An Underdog NBA post later framed the broader jump similarly, listing him at 21.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 made 3-pointers per game in the 2026 playoffs, compared with 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 made 3-pointers in the regular season.

That matters for collectors because Anunoby has long been valued around defense, versatility and winning impact more than star-level offensive numbers. This postseason has changed the shape of that conversation.

In Game 4, he was not merely a complementary wing next to Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. He was the Knicks’ second-leading scorer, their hottest 3-point shooter and the player who finished the most important possession of the season.

The market usually reacts fastest to moments. Anunoby now has one.

Other OG Anunoby Card Sales Point to a Bigger Hobby Repricing

The SuperFractor auction is not the only sign of a sudden Anunoby hobby bump.

Sports Collectors Daily reported that a 2025 Panini Immaculate Collection Logoman 1-of-1 autograph card of Anunoby sold for $8,000 the day before his Game 4 tip-in. The outlet framed that sale as part of a broader “repricing” of Anunoby in the card market.

That sale gives the Fanatics Collect auction useful context. A SuperFractor 1-of-1 is a true scarcity play, but Anunoby cards have not historically been priced like the league’s biggest stars. His Finals run is testing whether collectors now see him differently: not just as an elite role player, but as a championship-level Knicks figure attached to a signature postseason moment.

Even current eBay listings show a wide spread in the Anunoby market, from lower-cost base and parallel cards to higher-end autos and numbered Knicks cards. The Fanatics card sits in a different category because it is a 1-of-1 tied to the exact season in which Anunoby became one of the faces of New York’s Finals push.

Knicks Just Made NBA Finals History With OG Anunoby at the Center

The Knicks’ Game 4 win was not just another comeback. It was the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history, and it put New York ahead 3-1 in the series.

The stakes are obvious. The Knicks are one win from their first NBA championship since 1973, and their Finals appearance is already their first since 1999. NBA.com noted earlier in the series that Madison Square Garden was hosting Finals games for the first time in 27 years.

That is why Anunoby’s card drawing attention now feels less like a random hobby note and more like a snapshot of a player’s changing place in Knicks history.