New York Knicks Star OG Anunoby Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After NBA Finals

On Saturday night, the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

With the win, they captured their first title since the 1973 season.

OG Anunoby finished the final game with 11 points, eight rebounds, three steals and one block while shooting 3/11 from the field and 1/5 from three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

Knicks Star OG Anunoby Sends Out Viral Instagram Post

After the game (on Sunday), Anunoby sent out a post to Instagram that had over 30,000 likes in 10 minutes.

He wrote: “✔️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Yogi Ferrell: “Proud of you my boy”

Theo Pinson: “LEGEND‼️”

Only 90s Kids Know: “I will tell my grandkids about you”

@champagnepowdah: “I’m naming my children after you champ”

@daniengstler: “THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING I LOVE YOU”

@lizlovesmoviez: “🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 u saved my life”

@phishbiscuits11: “OG we love you !!! Congrats brother well deserved !!! 💪🫡🏆🍾🔥🙏🧡💙”

@ayovic_05: “You are my goat.”

Looking At Anunoby

Anunoby was the 23rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Indiana.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Toronto Raptors.

The 28-year-old also won a title with Toronto (but was injured during the playoffs).

Legion Hoops wrote: “OG Anunoby didn’t play a single minute during the Raptors championship run in 2019. He was 21 years old, recovering from injury, watching his teammates celebrate from the sideline. 7 years later, he’s a critical part of the first Knicks championship in 53 years. New York’s most important defender in the biggest series of his life. Watched a title pass him by. Got traded. Bet on himself. Won it on his own terms. What a freaking story.”

His career averages are 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range in 559 games.