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New York Knicks Star OG Anunoby Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After NBA Finals

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TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks speaks at a press conference during media day at Knicks Training Facility on September 30, 2024 in Tarrytown, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

With the win, they captured their first title since the 1973 season.

OG Anunoby finished the final game with 11 points, eight rebounds, three steals and one block while shooting 3/11 from the field and 1/5 from three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

Knicks Star OG Anunoby Sends Out Viral Instagram Post

GettyOG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks celebrates after the 94-90 victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

After the game (on Sunday), Anunoby sent out a post to Instagram that had over 30,000 likes in 10 minutes.

He wrote: “✔️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Yogi Ferrell: “Proud of you my boy”

Theo Pinson: “LEGEND‼️”

Only 90s Kids Know: “I will tell my grandkids about you”

@champagnepowdah: “I’m naming my children after you champ”

@daniengstler: “THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING I LOVE YOU”

GettyOG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks celebrates with teammates after their 107-106 victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City.

@lizlovesmoviez: “🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 u saved my life”

@phishbiscuits11: “OG we love you !!! Congrats brother well deserved !!! 💪🫡🏆🍾🔥🙏🧡💙”

@ayovic_05: “You are my goat.”

Looking At Anunoby

GettyOG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks warms up prior to Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

Anunoby was the 23rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Indiana.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Toronto Raptors.

The 28-year-old also won a title with Toronto (but was injured during the playoffs).

Legion Hoops wrote: “OG Anunoby didn’t play a single minute during the Raptors championship run in 2019. He was 21 years old, recovering from injury, watching his teammates celebrate from the sideline. 7 years later, he’s a critical part of the first Knicks championship in 53 years. New York’s most important defender in the biggest series of his life. Watched a title pass him by. Got traded. Bet on himself. Won it on his own terms. What a freaking story.”

His career averages are 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range in 559 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Knicks Star OG Anunoby Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After NBA Finals

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