Knicks’ OG Anunoby Could Be Secret Weapon Against Victor Wembanyama in NBA Finals

The New York Knicks enter the 2026 NBA Finals riding an 11-game playoff winning streak as they prepare to face Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

New York is seeking its first NBA championship since 1973, while San Antonio is back in the Finals for the first time since 2014 behind the emergence of Wembanyama. The Spurs star has been one of the most dominant players in the postseason, making him the primary challenge for a Knicks team that has overwhelmed opponents throughout its playoff run.

As the Finals approach, attention is turning to OG Anunoby, whose two-way play has become one of New York’s biggest strengths. Rafael Canton of SNY recently described Anunoby as New York’s “X-Factor” entering the championship series, citing both his defensive versatility and offensive consistency.

OG Anunoby Could Play Key Defensive Role Against Victor Wembanyama

Stopping Wembanyama will be at the center of New York’s game plan.

The Spurs superstar has produced dominant numbers during San Antonio’s playoff victories, and his impact on both ends of the floor helped eliminate the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

While Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson are expected to spend significant time defending Wembanyama, Anunoby may also become an important part of that matchup.

According to Canton, the Knicks have already used Anunoby against Wembanyama during regular-season meetings and the NBA Cup.

“Despite the significant height difference, Anunoby has proven to be a physical defender,” Canton wrote. “He can prevent Wembanyama from getting to his comfort zones in the post and he should at least be able to disrupt the seven-footer’s rhythm.”

Canton also cited research from Caitlin Cooper showing that among players who have defended Wembanyama for at least 100 half-court matchups during his NBA career, Anunoby has allowed the fewest player points per 100 matchups as the primary defender.

The Knicks forward earned All-Defensive Second Team honors this season and has guarded multiple positions throughout the playoffs.

His ability to switch onto centers, forwards, and guards could give New York flexibility against a Spurs team featuring De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, and Wembanyama.

OG Anunoby Continues Strong Playoff Run for New York Knicks

Anunoby’s value extends well beyond defense.

The veteran forward is averaging 19.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals during the playoffs while shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from three-point range.

Canton highlighted how Anunoby’s scoring, ball movement, and perimeter shooting have complemented stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns throughout the postseason.

“Anunoby’s combination of shooting, off-ball movement and scoring has been a great complement to New York’s stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns,” Canton wrote.

The impact shows up in team results as well. According to NBA Stats cited by Canton, the Knicks are plus-21.3 points per 100 possessions with Anunoby on the floor during the playoffs.

New York’s momentum has become one of the defining stories of the postseason.

The Knicks have outscored opponents by 262 points during their current winning streak and have consistently used long scoring runs to take control of games.

“It adds up,” Anunoby said when discussing those momentum swings.

Karl-Anthony Towns also pointed to the team’s ability to sustain runs.

“I think what’s great about us and what this run has shown is that when we get on those runs, we continue to extend those runs for a long period of time,” Towns said.

Head coach Mike Brown credited the team’s focus and unselfishness.

“There are maybe times when you’re open during those runs and somebody misses you and you can’t get pissed,” Brown said. “Because if you get pissed, now your emotions and your energy are someplace else.”

As the Finals begin, Wembanyama will remain San Antonio’s focal point. But if Anunoby can continue his strong postseason play while helping limit the Spurs superstar, he could become one of the most important players in New York’s pursuit of a championship.