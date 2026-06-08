OG Anunoby’s Donald Trump Response Before Knicks Finals Turns Heads

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are just two victories away from claiming their very first NBA championship since 1973, and Game 3 at Madison Square Garden will definitely be one of the most memorable sports nights in the city’s history.

It is rumored that President Donald Trump will be attending the game, and OG Anunoby was asked what he thought about it, and his reaction was typical of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌him.

OG Anunoby on Donald Trump Attending NBA Finals Game 3 at MSG

OG Anunoby, who has been one of the best players on this team all postseason, did not hesitate. When asked whether Trump’s presence would affect the game or motivate the squad, OG kept it short and honest.

“I think he’ll just be there watching the game. We’re going to go as usual, just play our game, try to win the game.”

That​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is about as calm as it gets. It didn’t even make a political point, no lengthy speech, just a player who is focused on what really matters. Very typical of OG, who has always been the quieter, no-nonsense type in a locker room full of big personalities.

Interestingly, Victor Wembanyama made a similar remark on the Spurs side. It looks like both teams have made up their minds to just treat Trump as any other spectator and play ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ball.

OG Anunoby NBA Finals 2026 Stats and Impact

Perhaps​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ what makes OG’s composure so believable is the level of play he has reached in these playoffs. His averages stand at 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 56% from the field and 47.8% from deep. Those are top-notch numbers both offensively and defensively.

In Game 2, which the Knicks clinched 105-104 in a very close encounter, he racked up 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Also, his presence is not confined to just boosting the statistics in wins as he is the one making the crucial plays that are slowly tipping the scales in favor of his team.

Named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team this season, Anunoby has taken on some of the toughest defensive assignments the postseason has thrown at the Knicks. In a series where San Antonio has multiple dangerous perimeter scorers, his value on that end is just as big as his offense.

Game 3 tips off tonight at MSG. The Knicks need one more win at home to push the Spurs to the edge, and OG Anunoby looks like a guy who is not going to let any distraction, presidential or otherwise, stand in the way of that.