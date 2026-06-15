Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing Delivers Emotional Message After New York’s 2026 NBA Championship

Before this year, the New York Knicks were in the NBA Finals in 1999, with Patrick Ewing as the face of the franchise. The Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs, led by Tim Duncan, that year, but now the tables have turned.

Ewing has been a Knicks fan for life, and no legend is prouder than him after the Knicks won the 2026 NBA championship. According to Ewing, it healed a long-standing heartbreak after seeing the team endure numerous losses throughout the years.

“It has been a long time coming,” Ewing said via Hector Ledesma of ClutchPoints. “The last time we were here in ’99, I had tears of sorrow. Today I have tears of joy. It’s a dream come true.

Knicks’ 2026 NBA Championship Makes Up For The 1999 Heartbreak

Ewing added that, unlike in 1999, the Knicks own the night.

“We have had this goal. Myself as a player, myself as part of the organization, we’ve had the dream of getting to this point and winning the championship, and we finally achieved it,” he said.

“The last time we were here, Tim (Duncan) and David (Robinson) were having a party against us, but tonight it’s ours.”

“It definitely makes up for what happened in 1999. They got us back then, we got them now.”

Ewing was selected as the No. 1 pick of the Knicks in 1985, before spending 15 seasons in New York. Many still regarded him as one of the best Knicks players of all time.

However, Ewing did not play in the 1999 Finals, where the Knicks lost to the Spurs in five games. Ewing suffered a partially torn left Achilles tendon in New York’s playoff run, putting him out of action for the NBA Finals.

It was Ewing and the Knicks’ best chance for a championship, but they blew it away. Ewing ended his NBA career without a ring.

Jalen Brunson’s Father Chooses Patrick Ewing As His Greatest Knicks Player

For Jalen Brunson’s father and Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, Patrick Ewing is still the greatest Knick of all time.

He admitted this after watching his son Jalen Brunson lead the Knicks to the 2026 NBA title during an interview with the “Inside The NBA” crew.

“I love my son,” said Rick. “Patrick Ewing is the best Knick that I’ve ever witnessed.”

Former NBA player Kenny Smith chimed in, saying that it is more debatable now than before, and perhaps Brunson has gained a massive edge over Ewing by winning a championship this year.

“Oh, it’s going to be debatable now, because of what he has done, as he has ignited a culture that was not lit,” he said. “The fuel was there. I called it the lamp that was plugged in but had no power. It was no power in New York, and he brought the power to New York.”

Other players in the conversation are Walt Frazier and Willis Reed, who won a championship with the Knicks in the 1970s. For this generation, Brunson would most likely be considered the best to ever wear a Knicks jersey.