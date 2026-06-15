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Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing Delivers Emotional Message After New York’s 2026 NBA Championship

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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Basketball Hall of Fame member Patrick Ewing Sr. attends an exhibition game between Canada and the United States ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The United States defeated Canada 86-72. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Before this year, the New York Knicks were in the NBA Finals in 1999, with Patrick Ewing as the face of the franchise. The Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs, led by Tim Duncan, that year, but now the tables have turned. 

Ewing has been a Knicks fan for life, and no legend is prouder than him after the Knicks won the 2026 NBA championship. According to Ewing, it healed a long-standing heartbreak after seeing the team endure numerous losses throughout the years. 

“It has been a long time coming,” Ewing said via Hector Ledesma of ClutchPoints. “The last time we were here in ’99, I had tears of sorrow. Today I have tears of joy. It’s a dream come true.

Knicks’ 2026 NBA Championship Makes Up For The 1999 Heartbreak

2026 NBA Finals - Game Five

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 13: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks lifts the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after the victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ewing added that, unlike in 1999, the Knicks own the night. 

“We have had this goal. Myself as a player, myself as part of the organization, we’ve had the dream of getting to this point and winning the championship, and we finally achieved it,” he said.

“The last time we were here, Tim (Duncan) and David (Robinson) were having a party against us, but tonight it’s ours.”

“It definitely makes up for what happened in 1999. They got us back then, we got them now.”

Ewing was selected as the No. 1 pick of the Knicks in 1985, before spending 15 seasons in New York. Many still regarded him as one of the best Knicks players of all time. 

However, Ewing did not play in the 1999 Finals, where the Knicks lost to the Spurs in five games. Ewing suffered a partially torn left Achilles tendon in New York’s playoff run, putting him out of action for the NBA Finals. 

It was Ewing and the Knicks’ best chance for a championship, but they blew it away. Ewing ended his NBA career without a ring. 

Jalen Brunson’s Father Chooses Patrick Ewing As His Greatest Knicks Player

2026 NBA Finals - Game Five

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 13: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award trophy, New York Knicks owner James Dolan, and his father Rick Brunson after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

For Jalen Brunson’s father and Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, Patrick Ewing is still the greatest Knick of all time. 

He admitted this after watching his son Jalen Brunson lead the Knicks to the 2026 NBA title during an interview with the “Inside The NBA” crew.

“I love my son,” said Rick. “Patrick Ewing is the best Knick that I’ve ever witnessed.” 

Former NBA player Kenny Smith chimed in, saying that it is more debatable now than before, and perhaps Brunson has gained a massive edge over Ewing by winning a championship this year. 

“Oh, it’s going to be debatable now, because of what he has done, as he has ignited a culture that was not lit,” he said. “The fuel was there. I called it the lamp that was plugged in but had no power. It was no power in New York, and he brought the power to New York.”

Other players in the conversation are Walt Frazier and Willis Reed, who won a championship with the Knicks in the 1970s. For this generation, Brunson would most likely be considered the best to ever wear a Knicks jersey. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing Delivers Emotional Message After New York’s 2026 NBA Championship

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