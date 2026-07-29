Patrick Ewing Sends Emotional Message to New York Knicks Organization, Fans

Patrick Ewing is on the list of all-time great, New York Knicks. In the pantheon of legendary players such as Willis Reed, Walt “Clyde” Frazier, and now Jalen Brunson, Ewing has always held a special place in Knicks fans’ hearts.

When Ewing arrived on the Knicks, being drafted No. 1 overall in the 1985 NBA Draft, the team was in the midst of a slump — if you will. The Knicks finished with a losing-record in four consecutive seasons (1984-1987). But when Ewing turned himself into a perennial MVP contender, finishing in the top-5 in NBA MVP voting seven out of nine seasons (1988-1997), he turned himself into the face of the franchise.

Although Ewing hasn’t played for the Knicks since the 1999-00 NBA season, he’s almost unanimously thought of as a lifelong member of the Knicks universe. He even accepted an ambassador role with the organization in 2024. And following the Knicks winning the NBA championship this season, Ewing was part of every celebration that could be found. He also received an honorary championship ring.

Patrick Ewing Posts Message of Gratitude to Knicks Organization

And Tuesday, Ewing decided to post a heartfelt message on his official X account (@CoachEwing33) to the Knicks organization, and fanbase, to express his gratitude.

“Once a @nyknicks always a @nyknicks,” Ewing posted above his letter.

“To Mr. Dolan, Leon Rose, William Wesley, the coaches, the players, the front office, and especially the greatest fans in all of basketball — thank you.

Coming back to the Knicks was an incredible honor and a dream come true. Being part of this organization again, celebrating our championship, and sharing those unforgettable moments with the Knicks and the fans meant the world to me.

New York has always been home, from the day I was drafted to seeing my jersey in the rafters at Madison Square Garden to seeing the celebration after winning the NBA championship, this city has given me memories that will be with me forever.

Thank you to Mr. Dolan, the entire Knicks organization, my former teammates, and every fan who has supported me through every stage of my journey. Your love and loyalty have meant everything to me.

I’ll always be a New Yorker and I’ll always be a Knick.

With gratitude,

Patrick Ewing (signed).”

Ewing’s Latest Job With Knicks Competition

While Ewing is clearly extremely grateful for being allowed into the current regime of the Knicks, he recently took a job offer from one of the Knicks competitors in the Eastern Conference.

On July 4, it was announced that Ewing would be joining the Washington Wizards as an assistant coach. He’ll join head coach, Brian Keefe’s staff, alongside fellow assistant coach, Steve Clifford.

Ewing will bring 20 years of coaching experience to his new role with the Wizards. After spending 14 years as an assistant and associate head coach in the NBA, he was the coach of his alma mater, Georgetown University for six seasons.

This revamped Wizards staff will look to take a leap forward with this new-look roster. After finishing with the worst record in the NBA last season (17-65), they were rewarded with the No. 1 overall pick. They selected AJ Dybantsa. He’ll join Anthony Davis, another No. 1 overall pick, Alex Sarr, Trae Young, and Kyshawn George in the starting lineup.