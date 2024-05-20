Knicks Move That ‘Should Happen’ Would Land 6-Time All-NBA Selection

The New York Knicks were eliminated from the playoffs on May 19, with the focus now shifting to a massive offseason. Loaded with first-round draft picks and players to match the salaries of other stars, the Knicks are in an excellent position to make a blockbuster trade this offseason. Dan Favale of Bleacher Report listed one move that “should happen” for the Knicks, listing an opt-in-and-trade for Paul George.
“Paul George’s absence of an extension with the Los Angeles Clippers is speaking volumes,” Favale wrote on May 20. “At the very least, it implies a complicated negotiation process; at the very worst, it suggests he’s a real, if not likely, flight risk.”
George, a six-time All-NBA selection, has yet to receive a contract from the Los Angeles Clippers.
New York Knicks Roster ‘Deeper’ Than Philadelphia 76ers
George is one of the top potential free-agent candidates on the market. In Favale’s scenario, the New York Knicks would trade for him, but if that doesn’t happen with the Knicks or another team, he’ll hit free agency.
The Philadelphia 76ers are viewed as a team to land George. With the cap space to sign him to a lucrative deal, the 76ers could be in the mix to pair him with their star duo of Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
“Philadelphia is often painted as the biggest threat to poach George if he bolts Tinseltown,” Favale wrote. “That makes sense. The Sixers have the cap space to sign him outright and two other stars in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and his arrival solidifies their spot among the league’s contenders.”
However, Favale wrote that the Knicks are deeper than Philadelphia and wouldn’t have to “gut” their roster to land him.
“New York’s roster at full strength is deeper than that of Philadelphia, which needs to gut its own ranks to sign or trade for George (player option),” Favale wrote. “The Knicks, meanwhile, have Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby (unrestricted), Donte DiVincenzo, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein (Early Bird free agent), Deuce McBride and Bojan Bogdanović.”
Paul George Would Help the Knicks on Both Ends
Landing George would give the New York Knicks someone who can play on both ends of the floor. When George is at his best, he’s scoring the basketball at an efficient rate and defending at a high level.
George, a four-time All-Defensive selection, would give the Knicks another above-average defender, adding him to a team with an already strong defensive unit.
In the 2023-24 season, he was named an All-Star for the ninth time in his career. George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.
The question for the Knicks front office is whether they’d rather have him or Julius Randle. While Randle has played well during his time with the organization, George has proven for a much longer time to be an elite player.
Favale wrote that George fits the theme with the “hyper-versatile lineups.”
“Randle has made strides to become more plug-and-play, but George’s offense is even more complementary and he keeps more in theme with the hyper-versatile lineups head coach Tom Thibodeau is currently leaning on,” Favale wrote.