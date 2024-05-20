Knicks Move That ‘Should Happen’ Would Land 6-Time All-NBA Selection

The New York Knicks were eliminated from the playoffs on May 19, with the focus now shifting to a massive offseason. Loaded with first-round draft picks and players to match the salaries of other stars, the Knicks are in an excellent position to make a blockbuster trade this offseason. Dan Favale of Bleacher Report listed one move that “should happen” for the Knicks, listing an opt-in-and-trade for Paul George.

“Paul George’s absence of an extension with the Los Angeles Clippers is speaking volumes,” Favale wrote on May 20. “At the very least, it implies a complicated negotiation process; at the very worst, it suggests he’s a real, if not likely, flight risk.” George, a six-time All-NBA selection, has yet to receive a contract from the Los Angeles Clippers.

New York Knicks Roster ‘Deeper’ Than Philadelphia 76ers George is one of the top potential free-agent candidates on the market. In Favale’s scenario, the New York Knicks would trade for him, but if that doesn’t happen with the Knicks or another team, he’ll hit free agency. The Philadelphia 76ers are viewed as a team to land George. With the cap space to sign him to a lucrative deal, the 76ers could be in the mix to pair him with their star duo of Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. “Philadelphia is often painted as the biggest threat to poach George if he bolts Tinseltown,” Favale wrote. “That makes sense. The Sixers have the cap space to sign him outright and two other stars in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and his arrival solidifies their spot among the league’s contenders.” However, Favale wrote that the Knicks are deeper than Philadelphia and wouldn’t have to “gut” their roster to land him.