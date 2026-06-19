Knicks’ Perfect Mitchell Robinson Replacement Might Have Just Emerged

The New York Knicks are fresh off of winning the NBA Finals, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

Despite trailing big in some of those games, the Knicks found a way to prevail. Behind the play of superstar point guard Jalen Brunson, New York went on one of the most dominant playoff runs in recent NBA history.

With that being said, the NBA offseason has arrived. The Knicks are going to have some tough decisions to make.

One of the players who could end up leaving town is center Mitchell Robinson. In order to keep him, New York will have to give him a major pay raise. Whether or not the Knicks are willing to do that remains to be seen.

Should New York part ways with Robinson, a replacement would be needed. The perfect replacement may have just come available.

Knicks Could Consider Pursuing Trade for Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart

According to a report from NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons are open to trade discussions regarding big man Isaiah Stewart.

“League sources say Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart is available,” Amick wrote.

“The Pistons, in search of additional shooting and playmakers, appear ready to rely on seventh-year big man Paul Reed in an increased role. Stewart has two years and a combined $30 million left on his deal (team option in the second season).”

Stewart has been an enforcer for the Pistons in recent years. He brings defense and rebounding to the court, which are the things that Robinson has provided for the Knicks.

Granted, Stewart and Robinson are not identical players. But, if New York does lose Robinson, the acquisition of a player like Stewart would certainly help replace him.

What Would Isaiah Stewart Bring to the Court?

Stewart was originally drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He was quickly moved to Detroit and has played all six of his seasons with the Pistons.

Last season with Detroit, the 25-year-old forward played in 58 games and made 13 starts. He averaged 10 points per game to go along with five rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.1 assists, while shooting 55 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three-point range.

At this point in time, Stewart has two years remaining on his current contract. He is owed $15 million in each of those two years, but the 2027-28 campaign is a club option.

There is no guarantee that the Knicks would have any interest in trading with the Pistons for Stewart. Robinson could simply end up sticking around in New York. It’s still an option worth monitoring.