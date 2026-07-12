New Photo of Knicks Star Jalen Brunson After Wrist Surgery Goes Viral

A little over three weeks after hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy, Jalen Brunson found himself out in public again this past weekend, and this time the story was written on his arm. The Knicks star was spotted with his left hand and wrist wrapped and resting in a sling.

Photos of Brunson, shared by New York Basketball on social media, showed him relaxed and dressed down, sunglasses on, walking with a friend. It was a quiet moment for a player who spent his summer anything but quiet.

What happened with Jalen Brunson’s wrist

Brunson underwent surgery on his left wrist earlier this month, with the procedure first reported by SNY before other outlets confirmed the news. Sources told ESPN he is expected to resume basketball activities later this summer.

The injury had been there the whole time. Brunson played through wrist discomfort during New York’s entire title run, never letting it show in his production or his availability. Recovery estimates have varied by outlet, ranging from six to eight weeks on the shorter end to roughly two months on the longer end.

Getting his wrist right now, with a full offseason to heal, gives New York the best shot at having him ready when the Knicks open their title defense.

Brunson’s role in the Knicks championship run

None of this looked like a problem when Brunson was on the floor. He averaged 32.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals across five Finals games as the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs for their first championship since 1973.

His signature moment came in the closeout game in San Antonio, where he dropped a Knicks Finals-record 45 points in a 94-90 win. That performance alone accounted for 48 percent of New York’s scoring that night, including 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Across the full postseason, Brunson averaged 28.4 points per game, becoming just the 13th player since 1984 to average at least 28 points for a champion. He earned Eastern Conference finals MVP, then Finals MVP, capping a run that made him the emotional and statistical center of New York’s title.

“I’m hurting right now,” Brunson admitted after that win. “I’m not going to lie to you. I’m hurting right now. But like I said before, the opportunity presented itself.”

Brunson pushed through pain to deliver one of the great playoff runs in Knicks history, and now the focus shifts to getting him fully healthy. If the recovery goes as expected, New York should have its franchise player back in time to defend the title he fought so hard to bring home.