Proposed Knicks Trade Lands $20 Million 2-Time All-Star

The New York Knicks have a depleted bench. Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa are both out with injuries. As such, Tom Thibodeau has reverted to running his starters into the ground with a high minutes distribution.

After two significant trades this summer, the Knicks don’t have many trade assets. However, there are still enough lingering pieces to get a smaller deal over the line. According to Jed Katz of Sports Illustrated’s ‘Knicks on SI,’ New York should take a look at Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls.

“If New York is geared toward a center with a low trade price, Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is also a viable option,” Katz wrote. “…Vucevic would have a limited role behind star center Karl-Anthony Towns, but with a small asking price, it may be worth it. They’d likely have to give up Robinson when he returns, plus salary fillers and some draft capital. However, Vucevic’s ability to space the floor and still grab rebounds would elevate New York’s offense. The only issue is it takes away a defensive anchor in Robinson.”

Over the first 21 games of the season, Vucevic, 34, has been producing at an elite level for the Bulls. He is averaging 20.9 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 57.7% from the field and 46.9% from three-point range.

Nikola Vuecvic’s Asking Price Revealed

The Bulls began to shift toward a roster reset last summer. They traded Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in return for Josh Giddey and let DeMar DeRozan head to the Sacramento Kings as part of a three-team trade. The front office must continue finding new homes for their veteran talent.

According to Jake Fischer, who wrote in a Nov. 29 edition of The SteinLine Newsletter, Vucevic’s asking price would likely begin at two second-round draft picks.

“Vučević’s $20 million salary, with a third and final season to go at $21.5 million in 2025-26, is far more palatable for teams to absorb,” Fischer reported. “One GM told me he would put the two-time All-Star’s likely price point in a trade at two second-round picks.”

Robinson is earning $14.3 million this season, which would help match salary in any potential trade. The Knicks also have the second-round picks necessary to get the Bulls front office to sit at the negotiating table.

Vucevic Would Suit the Knicks’ New Offensive System

The offseason addition of Karl-Anthony Towns has transformed New York’s offense into a deadly five-out system. Towns is one of the best shooting big men in league history. His presence has elevated the Knicks spacing to new heights.

Vucevic could fill a similar role off the bench. He’s a career 34.6% shooter on the perimeter. He’s currently knocking down 2.2 of his 4.7 three-point attempts per game. He is also an underrated passer and can provide a robust presence on both the offensive and defensive glass.

Furthermore, Vucevic is more durable than Mitchell, who continues to struggle with his health. Swapping the veteran big man for Mitchell would give the Knicks a reliable center who can easily slot into the new-look offense while also providing some veteran leadership in the locker room.

If the Knicks are looking to upgrade their backup center position, Vucevic should be the top name on their list. However, it would be interesting to see whether he would accept a bench role after being a starting-level big man since his sophomore season back in 2012.