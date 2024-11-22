Proposed Knicks Trade Lands Shot-Blocking Machine

Under Tom Thibodeau, the New York Knicks are known for being among the best defensive teams in the NBA. However, to begin this season, they currently sit 22nd in the league for defensive rating.

A flurry of roster changes over the past 12 months has changed the balance of the Knicks roster. It’s geared toward elite offense — currently ranked second in the league — rather than a stifling defense.

A well-balanced team is essential to winning an NBA championship. Unstoppable offensive output is only valuable if you can consistently stop the other team from scoring. As such, Fansided’s Nicholas Chiarito has proposed a trade to bring some defensive steel back into Thibodeau’s rotation.

The proposed deal would send Walker Kessler to New York, with the often injured Mitchell Robinson heading in the opposite direction. Kessler currently sits third in the NBA for blocks per game, averaging 2.8 per night. He finished second in the NBA last season, swatting 2.4 attempts per game.

“A trade for Kessler would be centered around Mitchell Robinson, who has a similar playstyle but is not healthy,” Chiarito wrote. “If he were acquired, Kessler instantly becomes the best defender the Knicks have. He would give the Knicks a different type of flexibility in their lineup…A big plus of having Kessler is that he’s less injury prone than Robinson, and would immediately fix a big hole on the Knicks roster. Their big depth is not great. Kessler adds to their rim protection and rebounding which has been subpar to start this season.”

Kessler is under contract until the summer of 2026, where he would enter restricted free agency. He is currently earning an average annual salary of $3.3 million as he remains on a rookie-scale contract.

Knicks’ Josh Hart Calls For Defensive Improvements

If the Knicks can fix some of their defensive struggles, they will emerge as a serious championship contender later this season. When speaking to Stefan Bondy of The New York Post, Josh Hart admitted that the Knicks must improve on the defensive side of the floor.

“Offensively, we’re getting into a really good rhythm,” Josh Hart said. “And now defensively, we have to make sure that we continue to improve. And if we make that jump, we’ll be a force.”

Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby are both elite wing defenders. Hart is also a reliable defensive force. Thibodeau has enough talent within the roster for the Knicks to figure things out and become a top-10 defensive team before the end of the season.

Nevertheless, adding some additional rim protection and shot difference in the paint could make a legitimate difference. In that regard, Kessler would be a strong addition to the Knicks rotation.

Josh Hart is Becoming New York’s Glue Guy

With so much high-level talent on the roster, Hart has found himself in a connective role. The veteran wing’s unique skill set has allowed him to become one of Thibodeau’s most trusted role players.

During a Nov. 12 interview with Bondy, Hart discussed his position within the rotation, and how he’s aiming to be a connective tissue for his teammates.

“At the end of the day we’ve got [Brunson] as our No. 1 option,” Hart said. “KAT’s been a number one option for many years of his career. [Bridges] has been a number one option. OG can score the ball in various different ways. [McBride] comes in off the bench and gives us great minutes. I’m out there just trying to connect the dots.”

New York needs more connective role players if it wants its stars to shine. Kessler could fit into a similar mold. His presence would rapidly improve New York’s defense without taking too many touches away from the stars on the offensive end of the floor.

Whether the front office would be willing to make another trade is questionable, but if Kessler is available, they should at least pick up the phone.