Proposed Trade Sees Knicks Flip Mikal Bridges for Warriors Trio

As we edge closer to the NBA offseason, the New York Knicks will undoubtedly find themselves linked to players around the NBA. They’re currently a team in flux, having fired Tom Thibodeau despite him taking them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

In a recent article for The Sporting News, Dean Simon proposed a trade that would see Mikal Bridges leaving New York in return for some additional youth, scoring and size. Simons’s proposed deal looks like this:

Warriors Get: Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks Get: Moses Moody, Buddy Hield and Trayce Jackson-Davis

“If the Knicks were to entertain the idea of shipping Bridges’ expiring contract away in exchange for several interesting pieces to bolster their supporting cast, Golden State may emerge as an ideal trade partner in the coming months,” Simon wrote. “…Bridges would have the opportunity to become an extremely valuable backcourt partner for Curry, as his defensive skillset and jump-shooting ability could give the Warriors an added jolt on both ends of the floor.”

The Golden State Warriors will likely focus on plugging gaps elsewhere in the rotation before targeting a three-and-d forward. They desperately need a legitimate big man to help anchor the paint.

Furthermore, it’s doubtful the Knicks will give up on Bridges after just one season. After all, they parted with five future draft picks to bring him to Madison Square Garden. The front office will likely want to see how he fares under a new head coach.

Knicks Suffer First Blow in Coaching Search

Talking of a new head coach… Shortly after Thibodeau was released from the Knicks, Jay Wright’s name was quickly floated as a potential successor. Wright spent 21 years coaching the Villanova Wildcats and has a relationship with multiple key members of the Knicks’ current roster.

However, as Steph Davis of Hoops HQ reported, Wright appears uninterested in joining the NBA.

“BREAKING: Jay Wright has confirmed to me that he has informed the Knicks that he is not interested in any coaching position and plans to remain retired,” Davis reported via X.

Wright is the first coach to take himself out of the running for the Knicks’ head coaching job. Now, the front office must turn its attention to the other candidates on their list.

Knicks Reportedly Keen on Jason Kidd

According to a June 6 report from ESPN’s Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon, the Knicks are interested in hiring Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks.

“The New York Knicks are conducting active due diligence on Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd among other head coaching candidates in their search to replace Tom Thibodeau, sources told ESPN,” Charania and MacMahon reported. “The Knicks have yet to request permission to speak to Kidd, who has two years remaining on the contract extension he signed during the Mavs’ 2024 run to the NBA Finals, sources said.”

Kidd is an experienced head coach at the NBA level. He would instantly command respect within the locker room. Furthermore, he already has a relationship with Jalen Brunson. The duo worked together during Kidd’s first season with the Dallas Mavericks.

If the Knicks do pry Kidd away from the Mavericks, he would likely want to keep Bridges around. The former All-Star guard favors players who can impact the game on both ends of the floor. And, despite the criticism Bridges received this past season, he’s still an elite two-way player.