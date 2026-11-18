Darko Rajaković wasn’t shy about what he thought of the call. During Tuesday’s 111-102 loss to the N.Y. Knicks, Toronto’s head coach was caught on broadcast cameras leaning back, throwing his arms in the air and yelling “Flop!” in an exaggerated imitation of Jalen Brunson falling to the floor. The clip spread quickly. When a Raptors coach mocks Brunson on live TV, people notice.

Raptors Coach Mocks Brunson: What Happened on the Play

In the first half, Ja’Kobe Walter poked the ball into the backcourt and tried to recover against Brunson. Brunson got by him and tumbled to the floor after minimal contact, and officials called the foul on Walter. Rajaković’s reaction was immediate and theatrical.

It was the second meeting between the teams in three nights, and the officials had whistled Brunson for a flopping technical on Sunday. Brunson finished with 31 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Knicks came back from a 13-point deficit to improve to 8-6. Toronto, without Kawhi Leonard, fell to 5-9 with its fifth straight loss. It was the Knicks’ 15th consecutive win over the Raptors.

Why the Clip Resonated

Brunson is known for drawing fouls, and he’s shooting 7.2 free throws a game, 11th in the league. Rajaković’s reaction took a common coaching complaint and made it a video. Fans split. Some cheered him for calling it out, while others thought it was childish and unprofessional.

It’s also on-brand for Rajaković, who is in his fourth season in Toronto and has gone viral before for an animated anti-referee rant.

A More Measured Note Later

His postgame tone was different. Rajaković credited the officials for getting a late call right, when Walter fouled Brunson on a made three-pointer.

The Knicks side was gracious too. Coach Mike Brown said afterward that “Darko does a heckuva job,” praising the Raptors’ defense and effort. The officials stood by their calls.

Whether any of this changes how Brunson gets whistled remains to be seen. But when a Raptors coach mocks Brunson this openly, it’s the part fans remember. For a Toronto team on a five-game losing streak, a funny sideline moment is the one highlight from the night.