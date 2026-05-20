New York Knicks Receive Demand From WWE’s Danhausen Ahead of Game 2 vs Cavs

After their comeback win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks received a demand from WWE Superstar Danhausen.

In a post on X, Danhausen reacted to the Knicks’ 115-104 overtime win. He issued a demand for the Knicks ahead of Game 2 on Thursday as payment for cursing the Cavaliers before Game 1.

“I told you the curse was real,” Danhausen said. “The Knicks have won. And Danhausen has won. And now he’s owed courtside seats in between Timothee Chamales (Chalamet) and Kylie Jenner. Yes, that’s right. And then the curse will continue.”

Danhausen initially cursed Stephen A. Smith and the Knicks before the playoffs. He lifted the curse after Game 3 of the Knicks’ first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

The result? The Knicks won three straight games to eliminate the Hawks. They then swept the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round and are now up 1-0 against the Cavaliers. They haven’t lost a game since Danhausen lifted his curse on them.

Danhausen Cursed The Cleveland Cavaliers Ahead of Game 1

Before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Danhausen was a guest on ESPN’s NBA Today. He brought his uncanny energy on live television and cursed the Cleveland Cavaliers for good measure. It was also a way to torment WWE rival The Miz, who is from Cleveland.

“I do have a special mission I’ve been sent on, and this is for the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight,” Danhausen said. “Let them know that they are cursed.”

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For those unaware about WWE and Danhausen, he has only been in the company since February. However, he has been popular among fans because he curses people. He has had several cameos on ESPN, and it seems like the network will ride its partnership with WWE by using the Very Nice, Very Evil Superstar.

While the curse is not really a thing in reality, it seems to be working amid the crazy coincidences. The New York Knicks played terribly in Game 1 and were even down by 22 points with less than eight minutes left in the game.

The Knicks then went on a crazy 44-11 run in the fourth quarter and overtime to steal Game 1 and take a 1-0 series lead. As crazy as it seems, some Knicks fans have embraced Danhausen’s curse as one of the keys to ending New York’s championship drought.

Danhausen Among Celebrities at Madison Square Garden for Game 1

Before tip-off, Danhausen revealed that he’s at Madison Square Garden for Game 1. He received his very own customized New York Knicks jersey with the No. 0 on it.

The WWE Superstar was among famous celebrities at the world’s most famous arena, though he’s not really an A-lister compared to some of the names present at courtside.

According to Vanity Fair and New York Post, some of the biggest stars at MSG for Game 1 were Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan, Spike Lee, Timothee Chalamet, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Lenny Kravitz, Jimmy Fallon, John McEnroe, John Leguizamo and Michael Imperioli.