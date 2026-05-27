Reggie Miller Makes Bold Knicks Prediction During West Game

The New York Knicks have had their best NBA playoff run since the 1994 season when they were a dominant Eastern Conference team making the NBA Finals. However, betting odds dictate that the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs would be the favorites to win the NBA Finals against New York. Things like home court advantage and having more consistently great seasons make them a favorite over the Knicks.

However, NBC commentator Reggie Miller shocked the world by saying he thinks New York deserves to be the favorite against either team. Miller said the following during Game 5 of Spurs vs Thunder:

“Whomever wins this Spurs-OKC series… the Knicks are gonna be favored in the Finals to win it all.”

Miller didn’t go too deep to explain his reasoning, but there are some logical reasons in play for his bold take. The surprising reaction to this comment comes more from Reggie being the one to say it. Miller was arguably the most hated NBA player ever by Knicks fans due to his many memorable moments getting the better of them in the playoffs. However, the legend clearly believes in this year’s team and has tried to argue in favor of them.

Why Reggie Miller Feels This Way

New York had a much weaker path in the Eastern Conference to create negative reactions to Miller ranking the Knicks above two elite West teams. However, it will come down to two teams facing off with nothing from the past mattering once the NBA Finals start.

The Knicks have improved in the playoffs compared to the regular season and are playing their best basketball right now. A full week off for a healthy roster will give them an advantage against a tired West team surviving an extremely competitive Western Conference Finals. Players like Dylan Harper, De’Aaron Fox, Jalen Williams, and Ajay Mitchell are all currently banged up already.

New York also has a plethora of wing defenders who can make life difficult for the guards and forwards on either team. Momentum, health, and time off are all major factors working in the Knicks favor right now. Oklahoma City or San Antonio must still survive a dog fight of a series before they can even think about a series that New York is already preparing for.

Will The Knicks Be The Actual Favorite?

Miller’s point is good in theory, but it’s hard to believe that the Knicks will be a betting favorite over either team. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting injured is the only realistic scenario where New York enters the NBA Finals favored over Oklahoma City.

The Knicks have a better chance to be the favorite over the Spurs, but that still would likely see San Antonio slightly favored. Regardless, none of this talk matters to the players nor will it impact the games being played beyond betting props.

Miller just wanted to make it clear that the Spurs and Thunder beating each other up will help the Knicks in the finals. The former New York enemy believes that the Knicks will be the favorite in his eye to win the NBA Championship. Most others would view it as a relative upset, especially against the Thunder.