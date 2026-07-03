Rich Paul Makes Surprising LeBron James Knicks Admission

The New York Knicks didn’t ignore LeBron James after he became an unrestricted free agent.

According to James’ longtime agent, Rich Paul, they checked in.

But the defending NBA champions may have become victims of their own success.

Speaking on his Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman as James continues weighing his options on Day 4 of NBA free agency, Paul suggested New York’s championship chemistry is precisely why a blockbuster move remains unlikely.

“Last thing you wanna do is mess up something like that,” Paul said.

He then revealed just how seriously James once viewed the Knicks.

“If the Knicks hadn’t have won, there would be no board,” Paul said. “He’d be going to the Knicks.”

‘It’s Jalen Brunson’s Show’

Paul confirmed the Knicks reached out after James parted ways with the Los Angeles Lakers, but emphasized that adding one of the greatest players in NBA history isn’t simply about basketball talent.

When Kellerman asked whether New York had contacted him, Paul answered plainly.

“Yeah… they checked in.”

From there, he explained why James is hesitant to disrupt the culture the Knicks built during their championship season.

“You want to respect what those guys have built,” Paul said.

He singled out Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, who led New York to its first NBA championship since 1973.

“It’s Jalen Brunson’s show. He’s earned that right. You want to respect that.”

Paul added that if James were ever to seriously consider joining the Knicks, Brunson would have to make it clear he welcomed the move.

“Jalen Brunson would have to pick up the phone and say, ‘It’s no issue with me.’”

The comments reinforce recent reporting from SNY’s Ian Begley, who said the Knicks should not be viewed as a likely landing spot despite Jake Fischer previously reporting that New York had shown “some interest” in James.

Nearly the Entire NBA Has Reached Out

The Knicks aren’t alone.

Paul revealed that since James entered free agency, he has had some level of dialogue with all but two of the NBA’s other 29 teams.

The widespread interest underscores James’ unique standing around the league even as he prepares for his record-setting 24th NBA season.

Among the teams publicly linked to James are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

James has not indicated when he will announce his decision, and Paul has previously said the four-time MVP is prioritizing the right basketball situation over financial considerations.

Championship Created an Unexpected Dilemma

For years, the Knicks represented one of the NBA’s favorite “what if” destinations for James.

He famously met with the franchise during his landmark 2010 free agency while represented by then-agent Leon Rose before ultimately taking his talents to the Miami Heat.

Now, 16 years later, Paul suggested the irony is that New York’s long-awaited championship may have complicated what once appeared to be a natural fit.

Rather than viewing the Knicks as another superstar opportunity, James sees a team that has already found its identity under Brunson.

That, according to Paul, is something neither he nor James wants to disrupt.

As free agency enters its fourth day, the Knicks remain on James’ radar.

But Paul’s candid explanation makes clear that New York’s greatest selling point—its championship culture—may also be its biggest obstacle.