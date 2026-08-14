Rising Big Man Named Logical Trade Target For Knicks

As training camp starts to draw near, New York Knicks fans will undoubtedly wonder whether the front office has abandoned the idea of adding a third-string big man.

After all, the Knicks missed out on Jonas Valanciunas and saw the Dallas Mavericks match their offer sheet for Moussa Cisse. Fortunately for the Knicks, there are multiple other bigs on the free agency market, and a handful that could make sense via trade.

According to Kento Kato of Knicks On SI, one player New York should explore a trade for is Ryan Kalkbrenner, potentially offering a package centered around Tyler Kolak in return.

“With the recently drafted Hannes Steinbach looking strong in Summer League, some have wondered if the Hornets could make sophomore center Ryan Kalkbrenner available,” Kato wrote.

Kato continued.

“Steinbach, while still unproven as a rookie, is a lot smoother of an offensive player. He can handle the ball, facilitate, and isn’t afraid to hoist up a few threes when open. You can make the argument that Steinbach’s game actually complements Diabate’s more as it gives them a completely different look.”

It’s hard to envision the Charlotte Hornets giving up on Kalkbrenner after just one season. However, if they did decide to part ways with the second-year big man, New York should certainly be open to exploring what a trade package could look like.

Jericho Sims Return Also Floated For Knicks

According to Steven Simineri of Knicks On SI, the Knicks should also explore a potential reunion with Jericho Sims.

“At best, Sims is looking at a third-string role behind the newly acquired Kel’el Ware and Myles Turner,” Simineri wrote. “The Bucks will also need to find frontcourt minutes for promising 6-foot-10 rookie Nate Ament and 6-foot-9 forward Ousmane Dieng.”

Simineri continued.

“The Knicks could simply swap Pacôme Dadiet (who would give the Bucks a multi-positional young piece to develop during their rebuild) and his $2.9 million salary for Sims. That’d also allow Tyler Nickel to be signed to the final roster spot the team can afford. Waiting out Milwaukee’s roster crunch is another option, though New York may opt to avoid the risk and reincorporate Sims sooner rather than later.”

Like Kalkbrenner, the Knicks should certainly be open to holding conversations over Sims. However, as of right now, there haven’t been any indications that Sims could be available via trade.

Knicks Can Remain Patient

Adding a third-string big man would be an ideal end to the offseason for the Knicks. It would ensure Mike Brown had the required depth across his roster. However, there’s no need for New York to rush into making another addition.

Instead, the front office can bide its time and wait to see what players get cut, waived or made available via trade during the opening months of the season. After all, a third-string talent is a depth piece, and that’s the sort of addition you can make on the fly during the season.

That is, however, unless an ideal addition becomes available in the coming weeks.