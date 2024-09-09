Knicks Among Teams Monitoring Former All-Defensive Center: Insider

The center situation following Isaiah Hartenstein‘s departure in free agency remains one of the biggest questions hanging above the New York Knicks this upcoming season.

One of their potential options to fill Hartenstein’s spot is former All-Defensive center Robert Williams III of the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

“I would say Robert Williams from Portland, any team looking for a center is going to watch Robert Williams closely this year after the Blazers drafted Donovan Clingan and they’ve got DeAndre Ayton who’s probably not very tradable on their roster,” Windhorst said on “NBA Today” on September 6. “I don’t know where Robert Williams fits. And I think the Knicks will be among the teams monitoring him. So as the season goes along, how that center position goes is going to be a big topic from week to week.”

Williams is entering the third year of a four-year, $48 million deal that would pay him $12.4 million this season, which the Knicks could match with Precious Achiuwa’s $6 million salary and salary fillers if the Trail Blazers make him available.

However, Achiuwa cannot be traded until near the February trade deadline. And there is the injury risk attached to Williams, similar to the Knicks starting center Mitchell Robinson.

Williams only appeared six games, averaging 6.8 points and 6.3 rebounds last season as he underwent a season-ending knee surgery in November 2023. Before he arrived in Portland via offseason trade, Williams only played 35 games in his final year in Boston.

But he presents a tremendous upside as he’s only two years removed from being a Defensive Player of the Year finalist.

Williams spent his first five seasons in the NBA with the Celtics, averaging 7.3 points and 6.9 rebounds in 209 games.

Knicks’ Interest in Fringe Centers Did Not Lead to Signing

The Knicks showed interest in several fringe centers but none of them led to a free-agent deal.

Former Atlanta Hawks reserve center Bruno Fernando was one of them, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“Earlier in the offseason, the Knicks had some interest in signing Bruno Fernando. Fernando signed a nonguaranteed deal with the Raptors in early August,” Begley wrote on September 6.

The Knicks also made an offer to former Utah Jazz big man Omer Yurtseven, per Begley, but the Turkish big man opted to sign a more lucrative offer in the Euroleague with Greek club Panathinaikos.

Begley also reported the Knicks tried to bring in French Olympic breakout star center Mathias Lessort.

“New York inquired about Lessort’s interest in signing but the player and team were unable to find common ground,” Begley wrote in his SNY’s mailbag on August 8 before the gold medal match between Team USA and France.

Other Potential Center Trade Options

If Williams is not available, the Knicks still have plenty of trade options within the veteran center’s salary range such as Orlando Magic’s Mo Wagner ($11 million), Houston Rockets’ Steven Adams ($12.6 million) and Hawks’ Larry Nance Jr. ($11 million).

The Knicks regained flexibility after re-signing Achiuwa, who waived his rights to veto a trade.

On top of Achiuwa as their potential main salary ballast, the Knicks still have two future first-rounders, though heavily protected, from Washington and Detroit, pick swaps and 10 second-round picks until 2030 to use in any trades.