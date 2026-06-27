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New York Knicks Champion Mitchell Robinson Makes Heartfelt Post

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks reacts after getting called for a foul in the second half against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on November 14, 2025 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat 140-132. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Mitchell Robinson is coming off his eighth season in the NBA.

The 28-year-old has become an extremely valuable player for the New York Knicks in that span.

He is coming off a season where he averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 72.3% from the field in 60 games.

Knicks Champion Robinson Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyMitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks attempts to block a shot during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

Now that the Knicks have won the 2026 NBA Championship, all the players have been receiving love from all over the world.

This week, Robinson made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “This can not be real! The state of Louisiana has given me my own day. I am beyond grateful for this. I would have never thought in a million years I’ll have a day about me. The love and support from St. Bernard Parish and the people of the state of Louisiana. Thank you so much for all the amazing things you all have done for me the past 11 years. This was very unexpected and I am truly thankful for this 🤍”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@knicksmuse: “YOU THE MAN MITCH”

@ace__corleone: “Bro if you stay on the Knicks we’ll give you your own week in NY 🥲”

@rakvet187: “Big Country! Also stay with the Knicks fam, fan favorite! 😂”

@jmose511: “You earned this, Mitch! 🏆 NY Knicks fans are forever grateful to you. And loyal too – we all want you back, but you know that already 🏀💙🏀!”

@cthartman44: “Please stay with the Knicks brother”

Looking At Robinson

GettyMitchell Robinson rides in a hometown community parade as a member of the NBA champion New York Knicks on June 25, 2026 in St Bernard Parish, Louisiana. 

Robinson was the 36th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He has spent all eight years of his career in New York.

This summer, Robinson will be among the most intriguing free agents on the market.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Knicks Champion Mitchell Robinson Makes Heartfelt Post

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