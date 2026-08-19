Former Knicks Fan Favorite Lands With New Team After NBA Hiatus

Ryan Arcidiacono’s basketball career is taking him to Germany — and away from the Villanova teammates with whom he once shared a championship stage.

The former New York Knicks guard has signed a one-year contract with the Frankfurt Skyliners for the 2026-27 season, the German club announced Wednesday. The move gives Arcidiacono another opportunity overseas after spending last season between Italy and Puerto Rico.

For Knicks fans, Arcidiacono remains a familiar figure from an earlier stage of the franchise’s rise. He had three separate stints with New York and became a favorite of former coach Tom Thibodeau, valued less for his box-score production than his willingness to defend, practice hard and understand his role.

Now 32, Arcidiacono will bring seven seasons of NBA experience to a Frankfurt team preparing for its return to the BKT EuroCup.

Ryan Arcidiacono Reunited With Winning Expectations

Frankfurt made clear that Arcidiacono’s résumé — and not merely his NBA statistics — drove its interest.

“With Ryan, we’re getting a winner and a leader on and off the court,” Skyliners coach Klaus Perwas said in the team’s announcement.

Arcidiacono appeared in 257 NBA regular-season games with the Chicago Bulls, Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers, including 40 starts. He averaged 4.0 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

His final NBA appearances came with the Knicks during the 2023-24 season.

New York dealt Arcidiacono to Detroit at the 2024 trade deadline as part of the package that brought Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to Madison Square Garden. The Pistons waived him the following day.

Arcidiacono subsequently played for the Windy City Bulls in the G League before heading overseas. He spent the 2025-26 season with Trapani in Italy and most recently played for Osos de Manatí in Puerto Rico, averaging 12.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

“I’m really looking forward to coming to Frankfurt and joining the SKYLINERS,” Arcidiacono said. “Our whole family is excited to become part of the team and the city.”

Arcidiacono’s Villanova Teammates Took Different Knicks Path

There is a compelling Knicks connection to his move.

Arcidiacono was the floor general for Villanova’s 2016 national championship team, winning the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award. That roster also featured three players who would eventually become central figures in New York: Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges.

A decade later, Brunson, Hart and Bridges celebrated another championship together — this time with the Knicks in 2026.

Arcidiacono was long gone by then, but he had already shared an NBA locker room with Brunson and Hart in New York. The Knicks later acquired Bridges in 2024, completing the Villanova reunion without Arcidiacono. New York’s aggressive trades around Brunson eventually became foundational to its championship construction.

His time with the Knicks was rarely glamorous. Arcidiacono played only 20 games during his final season in New York and often appeared in mop-up duty.

But that was never really why Thibodeau kept him around.

Arcidiacono was the sort of end-of-bench veteran coaches value: prepared, competitive and comfortable without a guaranteed role.

Frankfurt is now betting those qualities will translate into something bigger.

The former Knicks reserve who once helped Brunson, Hart and Bridges win Villanova’s first national championship in 31 years will begin the next chapter of his career in Germany — still playing, still leading and still chasing wins.